Apple iPhone 14 series' crash detection saves two lives after car falls 300 feet – Business Today

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 models helped rescue two people involved in a serious car accident in California, US on Wednesday. The phone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite and Crash Detection features helped rescue teams reach the site just in time. The accident occurred on Angeles Forest Highway when a vehicle careened off the side of a mountain. The vehicle fell approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon. The Crash Detection feature on an iPhone 14 in the car got activated, sending information to rescuers through the phone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, as there was no cellular service in the area.

The accident victims sent an Emergency SOS via Satellite text message to one of Apple’s relay centers, where a relay center employee then contacted the authorities for help. The Montrose Research and Rescue Team located the crash victims and lifted them out with a helicopter, bringing them to a local hospital for treatment of mild to moderate injuries. The entire rescue was caught on video.

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service

This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V

Apple’s Emergency Satellite via SOS feature has been used in previous rescue efforts as well. In one incident a stranded individual in a remote part of Alaska was rescued with the help of this feature. The Crash Detection feature has also successfully alerted responders to other accidents. However, emergency helplines have also received many false alarms due to this feature. Apple has asked all iPhone 14 series users to update to the latest iOS 16.2 update to fix the issue.

Both safety features are available to all iPhone 14 users and can be activated in emergency situations where there is no WiFi or cellular connection available.

Currently, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is available in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, and is free to use for two years. Apple has not yet disclosed future pricing details or details about its availability in India.

