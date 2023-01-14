Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra with free expedited shipping – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple Watch Ultra now $50 off with Adorama coupon.

Apple’s top-end Apple Watch Ultra is now $50 off through authorized retailer Adorama with our exclusive promo code. Free expedited shipping is included on several in-stock styles for fast delivery.

The Apple Watch Ultra is an athlete’s perfect companion with IP6X dust resistance, the largest Apple Watch face at 49mm, and titanium construction. You can pick up this powerhouse watch from Adorama at a discount with this $50 off* coupon using code APINSIDER.

Apple’s premier wearable offers sports water resistance up to 100m with depth and pressure measurements. Combine that capability with the precision dual-frequency GPS for distance, pace, and routes, to help avoid getting lost on land or in the sea.

You can activate the second “action button” to control features like workouts, and with an 86-decibel siren and fall detectors, you can rest easy knowing you can get help if something happens.

Users also enjoy the brightest always-on display with up to 2000 nits of brightness. Still, a robust night mode allows you to see clearly in low-light situations. It has power for up to 36 hours of everyday use, and you can extend that to up to 60 hours with low-power settings.

Although the Apple Watch Ultra only comes in a neutral beige case color, you can customize your band choice with many options in stock through Adorama’s website. Several include free expedited shipping within the contiguous U.S., so you can get your hands on one quickly.

How to redeem the Adorama coupon

Shop through this pricing link and add the Apple Watch Ultra to your cart. Proceed to checkout and when you get to step 3 (Payment), look for a link with a gift icon that says: “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” Click that link to bring up the coupon code field and enter APINSIDER. Here’s what the field looks like:

