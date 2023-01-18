GMC Hummer EV Goes Gaming In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Motor1

An all-electric vehicle has joined Call of Duty for the first time. This is in the form of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, which has collaborated with the popular Activision first-person shooter video game franchise.

Announced during the Call of Duty: Next event and teased by GMC a few days before, the Hummer EV pickup truck will be in two upcoming Call of Duty games.

“The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is truly the world’s first all-electric supertruck. Now, it is entering the gaming world where it will define a new chapter of capability and bring players together across the globe,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC.

“Bringing the supertruck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV,” he added.

The GMC Hummer EV will be appearing in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. As mentioned, this is the first time that an EV has joined the Infinity Ward-developed video game.

Moreover, the Hummer EV will also be a playable vehicle in the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Players will be able to use the truck to explore the massive play space of the online multiplayer vvideo game.

A 1,000-HP EV Truck:

“We’re excited to bring the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup into the fold for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” said William Gahagan, director of Global Partnerships at Activision. “There’s nothing like driving across Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in an all-electric, 1,000 horsepower supertruck. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it this fall.”

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will debut on October 28, 2022, while the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming this fall.

Source: GMC

