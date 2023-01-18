Best Streaming Service Deals 2023: Save 50% on Sling TV to Watch Super Bowl LVII – Entertainment Tonight

As the winter weather carries on, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. And with Super Bowl LVII taking place on February 12, there’s never been a better time to sign up for a live TV streaming service to catch all the action. This year, the easiest and cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl without cable is Sling TV.

Sling TV is offering your first month of streaming for just $20, which is half off the normal $40 price. The streaming service has access to FOX, meaning you won’t miss out on Super Bowl Sunday.

Want to watch live TV and on-demand content wherever you are? Check out Sling TV and stream the biggest games, news and more. Now you can save 50% on your first month of Sling TV for only $20.

Some of the most popular video and streaming platforms are celebrating the newyear by slashing prices on subscription packages. If you’ve been wanting to add new binge-worthy TV shows to your lineup, check out Discovery Plus for everything from 90 Day Fiancé to the three-part docuseries The Price of Glee. You can also bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus to save on all three subscriptions.

Keep scrolling to save on Hulu, ESPN, Discovery+, Starz, and more.

By bundling all three streamers with ads, you’ll save 53% on the combined prices of Disney+ ($8), Hulu ($10) and ESPN+ ($10) subscriptions.

There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. If you’re a Verizon customer, you can get 6 months of the service for free to enjoy more than 70,000 shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV.

Right now, you can get your first month of STARZ for just $5 a to watch new shows like The BMF Documentary and hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular streaming channels are also now available for $1.99 for the first two months. To access these deals, you’ll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don’t currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

