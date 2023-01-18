Midnight Pulp Review – PCMag

Affordably priced exploitation flicks

Midnight Pulp is a video streaming service that delivers countless schlocky films to delight very specific action, horror, and thriller fans.

Blockbusters are only a small fraction of the many movies produced and released in cinema’s history. With video streaming services, you can easily take in ungodly amounts of bizarre, low-budget, almost hallucinogenic films that make you question their existence. Midnight Pulp is one such service. It specializes in cult exploitation schlock, and the wild ride is worth exploring—as long as you stick to the free tier.

You probably haven’t heard of most Midnight Pulp titles, and it’s not because they’re artsy foreign films like those found on the Criterion Channel. No, these movies are trashy, real bottom-of-the-basement stuff in the action, horror, and erotic genres. Of course, this is what true exploitation cinema is all about. Even fellow streaming services in a similar vein, such as Alamo on Demand, Arrow, and Shudder, have some mainstream appeal. This isn’t the case with Midnight Pulp.

The library contains roughly 1,500 movies and 100 shows that mostly sound like fake projects dreamed up by 1970s-era creatives who liked to party too hard. Think The Beast Must Die, Dolemite, and Polterheist. Re-Animator is arguably the most famous film on the service. Even the more recent material skews extremely strange, like Holy Motors or the murder documentary The Look of Silence. An evil twin to something like Shout Factory TV, Midnight Pulp feels like it scooped up the rights to whatever was affordable, a fascinating trait shared amongst free TV streaming services.

Midnight Pulp’s anime catalog is an exception to this, perhaps because the service’s parent company, Cinedigm, also owns the free anime channel RetroCrush. Midnight Pulp’s anime leans toward older releases, but I recognized Bubblegum Crisis, Cybersix, Lupin III, and specials based on fighting games like Fatal Fury and Street Fighter.

Like many of its fellow streaming channels under the Cinedigm umbrella, Midnight Pulp has a robust free tier. It should serve most viewers’ needs, as long as ads aren’t an issue. You don’t even need to create an account. You can watch content on-demand, as well as stream a 24/7 “live” broadcast that features various movies and shows from the catalog.

You can sign up for a premium account for $4.99 per month after sampling its two-week, free trial. You also get an initial discount if you sign up for Midnight Pulp’s email newsletter. This tier removes ads and unlocks a handful of premium movies, similar to Screambox’s premium tier. Creating an account also doubles as a way to verify your age, as many premium films are adult-only affairs. Still, the free tier already provides the vast majority of what’s cool on Midnight Pulp. I recommend putting your money toward other premium subscriptions with more to offer, such as Hulu, Netflix, or YouTube TV.

You can stream Midnight Pulp on desktop (Mac, Plex, Windows), mobile (Android, iOS), media streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku), and smart TVs (Hisense, LG, Samsung, Vizio). It doesn’t support video game consoles.

Midnight Pulp has a groovy desktop presentation, with a stoner-ish mix of black and green colors. The homepage’s top features the 24/7 broadcast, while the schedule beneath highlights what’s up next. The rest of the page displays various, searchable categories.

Clicking Browse lets you search for movies and shows using various filters. You can browse by genre, popularity, or even country. After all, Italian filmmakers and Japanese filmmakers have pretty distinct takes on horror. Midnight Pulp may not have original content, but it has exclusive curated collections, such as “Folklore and Fear,” “Women of Action,” and “Santo!” starring the famed, masked, Mexican wrestler.

Each listing has a short synopsis along with cast, crew, and runtime. You can’t leave ratings or comments, but you can add movies to your personal watchlist if you create an account. Video quality depends on the title, but some films let me adjust up to HD resolutions. I experienced no playback issues over my home Wi-Fi connection (60Mbps download). The video player also pops out for picture-in-picture viewing.

Midnight Pulp’s mobile app is arguably even better. The side menu lets you quickly hop between the home page, on-demand content, and the various collections. On mobile, you see Midnight Pulp’s live channel, as well as live channels from its fellow, free streaming siblings: Crime Hunters, RetroCrush, esports channel ESTV, and a Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel. The mobile video player also lets you rewind or fast-forward by 15 seconds (it’s limited to 10 seconds on desktop). Unfortunately, you can’t download videos for offline viewing, even with a premium subscription. That said, Midnight Pulp is free, so you essentially have no limits on simultaneous streaming.

With its focus on everything from the bloodiest slasher flicks to the most erotic exploitation thrillers, Midnight Pulp simply isn’t for kids. As a result, parental controls would be pointless.

Midnight Pulp has accessibility features, but they aren’t consistent. Some films let you turn on subtitles and adjust how they look to maximize readability. Other films feature no subtitles at all or are foreign films where the subtitles are baked into the video itself rather than being an option in the video player. If you’re having trouble understanding a video, you can adjust playback speed.

Cult movies tend to come from all over the world, as movie fans love uncovering unconventional, low-budget flicks made with decidedly un-American sensibilities. A VPN lets you spoof your computer’s location to other parts of the world, and this helps keep you safe and secure online.

However, Midnight Pulp is only available in the United States and Canada. When connected to ProtonVPN servers using a Windows PC, I could stream Midnight Pulp while using servers in those regions. However, switching to another country restricted my access. In general, VPNs and video streaming don’t mix, but check out our roundup for the best video streaming VPNs.

Midnight Pulp’s premium tier is lackluster—if you’re willing to pay for a streaming video service, there are better options that offer many more recognizable movies and shows (plus plenty of weird, underground action, horror, and sci-fi). But as a free way to watch truly trash movies, Midnight Pulp is a no-brainer option for a particular breed of cinephile.

Netflix, with its great originals and innovative features, is our Editors’ Choice winner for mainstream video streaming. Hulu and YouTube TV are our Editors’ Choice picks for live TV streaming services. Peacock is our free Editors’ Choice winner, and it also includes premium upgrade options.

For more on streaming, check out five reasons why you may want to ditch your video subscription and keep cable; read how streaming has ushered in a new trash TV golden age; and learn why companies must preserve their streaming catalogs. Finally, check out our recommended video streaming guides if you don’t know what to watch.

