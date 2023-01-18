Microsoft back-to-school-sale: Save $400 on a Surface – ZDNet

Most Popular

You can save up to $400 on a range of tablets and laptops in Microsoft’s back-to-school sale.

Microsoft’s lineup of Surface PCs now covers a wide range of hardware factors and price points — and every model is Windows 11-ready.

Running until September 11, the Redmond giant is offering discounts on budget tablets to future-proof laptops, headsets, gaming accessories, and everything in between.

As summer draws to a close and parents or guardians begin to organize their school shopping lists, the independent sales launched by vendors, including Microsoft, are a great opportunity to purchase the equipment necessary for modern learning — a laptop, often, being the bare minimum to access online assignments and classes — for a substantial discount.

With the increasing cost of living in mind, this year, Microsoft has also extended its price promise window, offering customers the chance to claw back cash if they buy something from the Microsoft Store and the price is dropped within 30 days (or 60 days for most Surface devices).

Check out our top picks in the back-to-school sale below.

For a tablet suitable for work, study, and entertainment, a $150 discount is on offer for the Microsoft Surface Go 3. You can save between $70 and $150 depending on how you customize your Windows 11 machine. The device can be used as a tablet or laptop and comes with a touchscreen display.

For the best discount, select the Surface Go 3 with an Intel Core i3 processor, LTE, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. The tablet is available in black or platinum.

Microsoft’s cheapest configuration starts at $399.

An affordable option available at the Microsoft Store for going back to school — or for working from home — is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. You can save $210 off the typical retail price of this laptop, which comes with a 17.3″ Full HD IPS display, Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics.

There are six configuration options available for the 13.5″ Surface Laptop 4, all of which have a discount during the sale. We’ve selected the deal for the Windows 11 Surface Laptop 4 powered by an Intel i5 processor, which also contains 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. A variety of colors are available.

A bundle available at the Microsoft Store is for the Surface Pro 8 tablet and keyboard. The most budget-friendly option is for a Surface Pro 8 tablet containing an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage.

As part of the bundle, you choose a Surface Pro keyboard for $50, reduced from $139.

You can save up to $339 if you select a higher-tier tablet.

Other deals of note include:

