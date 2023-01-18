Apple Watch Ultra’s Siren Loses To $4 Whistle In ‘Loudness’ Range Test, Making It Less Reliable In An Emergency Situation – Wccftech

The Apple Watch Ultra is equipped with an 86 dB Siren that can alert nearby people to your location if there is an emergency. To activate it, wearers can hold the Action button or the side button to bring up the prompt. According to Apple, the range of the Siren is up to 600 feet, or 0.11 miles (0.177 kilometers). Unfortunately, it is disappointing to see a premium device like this lose to something as inexpensive as a $4 whistle in a range test.

With the Apple Watch Ultra given to some professional outdoor adventurers, The Verge decided to see how useful the wearable would be in a tricky situation. In an earlier teardown, it was revealed that the smartwatch features a large 542mAh battery, meaning that compared to the other Apple Watch models, it will last significantly longer, making it an ideal companion in an emergency situation where you need to use the Siren to call for help.

However, what happens when the people capable of delivering the desired help are far away and cannot hear high-pitched sounds? That is when a $4 whistle will be your savior, and according to the comparison, its range is more than twice that of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Siren. The test shows that the Siren’s range cannot be heard at 650 feet, but the $4 whistle can be faintly heard at a whopping 1,325 feet.

You also have to keep in mind that with GPS enabled, the Apple Watch Ultra is not rated to last for days, with the company claiming that depending on your usage, it can last up to 36 hours. On the other hand, a $4 whistle can last for years, so while there are other features to look forward to on the wearable, it is important that in an emergency situation you carry around both items at all times.

Despite this limitation, the Apple Watch Ultra remains an impressive piece of engineering, with a review roundup praising multiple aspects of the device. However, they did state that the 49mm face might be difficult for the majority of buyers to accommodate thanks to its larger size. Regardless, if you are in the wilderness, it would be best if you would take an Apple Watch Ultra as well as an affordable $4 whistle with you.

News Source: The Verge

