Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Can Shibarium Take the SHIB Crypto … – InvestorPlace

Shibarium news caused a recent rally for SHIB

Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) price predictions are worth checking on today as news surrounding Shibarium gets investors excited.

Shibarium is a layer 2 network that will be built on top of Ethereum (ETH-USD). Tests for the upgrade are expected to take place in the coming weeks as developers prepare for launch. This has resulted in several Shiba-Inu-themed cryptos rising lately.

However, there’s no guarantee Shibarium is going to bring major change to the network. While investors are excited about the upgrade, many of the features it offers are already available through the Ethereum network.

Even so, there’s no denying this news has increased interest in SHIB lately. As such, it only makes sense to check out the latest Shiba Inu price predictions. Let’s get into those below!

How do these price predictions stack up? Overall, things are looking up for SHIB considering its current price of $0.0000124 per token. Investors will also keep in mind that the crypto is up 16.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.

