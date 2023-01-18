How to connect two AirPods to one iPhone or iPad – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Curious about what song is causing your friend to dance like no one is watching? You don’t have to pluck an AirPod out of their ear to find out. Apple devices running iOS 13 or later can share audio with two sets of AirPods simultaneously. Here’s how to connect two AirPods to one iPhone or iPad.

To connect two AirPods to one iPhone or iPad while listening to a song, select Share Audio from the Control Center on the screen.

This method will work with any set of AirPods, Beats buds, or headphones with iPhones or iPads running iOS 13 or higher. For this example, we’ll be using an iPhone, but the steps are the same on either device.

First, connect your AirPods to your iPhone using Bluetooth.

Tap the AirPlay button in Control Center on your iPhone. You can also find the option on the Lock Screen or in the app you’re listening to. Then, Tap Share Audio.

Afterward, have your friend hold their AirPods close to your iPhone while in pairing mode. For AirPods and AirPods Pro, this means having them inside the case with the lid open. For AirPods Max, simply hold them close to your iPhone.

When you see your friend’s headphones appear on your screen, tap Share Audio. Your listening will now be synced.

Once one iPhone shares audio with two sets of AirPods, you will see separate volume controls for each. However, hitting pause or play will start and stop the music for both listeners equally. You will see the audio controls on the Lock Screen or in Control Center on your iPhone.

Drag the volume slider for either set of AirPods, or drag the volume slider at the top to adjust the volume on both sets of AirPods. You and your friend can also control the audio with the physical controls on your AirPods to your liking.

To stop sharing, tap the AirPlay button in Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. You can also find the button on the Lock Screen or in your music app.

Then, tap the checkmark next to the headphones you want to stop sharing with. When you stop sharing audio, it automatically disconnects the second AirPods from your iPhone.

You can connect a maximum of two sets of AirPods or headphones using Share Audio to an iPhone or iPad.

