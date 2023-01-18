Instagram Reels and TikTok Dominate in Emplifi's Latest Social … – Business Wire

Emplifi’s Q3 2022 Social Media Benchmark report reveals social media trends; channel growth and engagement data; and customer response times across platforms worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today revealed its quarterly social media trends and findings of global brands.

According to the Q3 2022 Social Media Benchmark report, median engagement rates for brands remained consistent with the previous quarter, except for Instagram brand engagement rates which saw a slight uplift. Looking at the format of the platform’s top-performing posts by median interactions, Reels came in first (35% higher than other content types), followed by carousels, video, and then images.

Instagram Reels have outperformed all other post types since the start of the year, with 80% of brands on the platform publishing at least one reel in Q3 2022. This is a significant increase since 2021 when only 41% of brands on the social media network were posting reels content. Instagram Reels are most popular within the sporting industry – 92% of sports organizations, sports and sports events, and 88% of sporting goods brands publish reels to boost engagement with followers.

Comparing 463 sister Instagram and TikTok brand accounts, Instagram outperforms TikTok for median reach by a wide margin (63% to 37%), and brands also earn more interactions and more video views on Instagram. However, TikTok earns higher reach engagement for brands, with a 57% to 43% advantage and follower growth for brands on TikTok continues to climb, up 200%.

“The biggest takeaway is that short-form video is a vital part of a brand’s marketing mix and is here to stay. This has only been reinforced throughout 2022, and social platforms have continued to increase their video capabilities this year,” said Zarnaz Arlia, CMO, Emplifi. “Brands have increasingly added Instagram Reels to their content strategies, and just a few years ago, not many had heard of TikTok – now, it’s easily the fastest-growing channel out there. To maximize reach and engagement, brands need to invest their resources in the content formats and on the platforms which resonate with their audience.”

In terms of social customer care, brand response rates to user questions on Facebook had a 14% year-over-year drop. And with Instagram, the rate has declined almost the same in the past two quarters, falling 13% since Q1 2022.

This drop aligns with a Forrester consumer survey from earlier this year that found customer experience quality fell for 19% of brands in 2022 – marking the highest proportion of brands to decrease in a year since Forrester began conducting the survey seven years ago.

Additional data points from the report, include:

Methodology

Emplifi’s analysis is based on Q3 2022 data and YoY comparisons, downloaded at the beginning of October 2022.

Amlika Lal

International PR Director

press@emplifi.io

