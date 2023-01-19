Does Peacock have Night Court? – JustNje

Peacock already has the first two episodes of the Night Court revival, and it will have the following episodes a day after their NBC premiere.

Peacock is one of the most affordable streaming services on the market, with both free and paid plans. The platform also features a wide variety of content.

The Night Court revival series, which recently premiered, is just one of the shows that will stream on Peacock the day after it airs on NBC.

Contents

NBCUniversal’s Peacock may look similar to other more established streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, but the service has worked hard to set itself apart.

Unlike these other platforms, Peacock is one of the only streaming services that offers subscribers the chance to watch about 40 000 hours of content completely free on their ad-supported tier.

However, the platform does not only rely on the promise of free content to attract subscribers.

Peacock recently added various popular titles from the NBC and Hallmark libraries to entice subscribers to upgrade to the paid tiers, with which they can binge this content for as long as they want to.

One of the reasons why subscribers love Peacock is because this platform gives them next-day access to the shows that are currently airing on NBC and has truly become the NBC streaming hub.

Some of these shows include The Voice, Law & Order, SNL, Late Night with Seth Meyers, America’s Got Talent, and more.

On top of this, Peacock also gives you access to many of the old NBC sitcoms and shows, which nostalgic audiences really enjoy.

Therefore, when Warner Bros. and NBC announced in 2020 that they would be working together on developing a sequel to the popular Night Court series that ran from 1984 to 1992, they knew that they would be appealing to both old and new audiences.

When it was announced later on that John Larroquette would reprise his role as Dan Fielding in this revival, fans’ excitement about the project only grew and NBC finally gave the show its pilot order in May 2021.

By September 2021, the Night Court revival was given its series order. The very first episode of the Night Court revival premiered on NBC on 17 January 2023.

However, even though the show airs on NBC every Tuesday from 8 to 9 p.m. EST, the series will also be available to stream on Peacock the very next day every week. This means that the first two episodes of Night Court are already on Peacock.

If you missed the new episodes of Night Court when they premiered on NBC, Peacock is not the only place that you can catch up on your viewing. The revival show is also available to stream on DIRECTV Stream and on the cable-alternative – fuboTV.

If you want to catch up on the original Night Court show before jumping into the sequel, it is available on Roku TV. Alternatively, you can rent episodes and seasons from the original show on Amazon Prime Video.

The debut of the Night Court revival featured two back-to-back episodes and although it is always difficult to get viewers excited about a new show from just a few episodes, this premiere proved to be exceptionally successful.

About 7.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the first episode of the revival show and it quickly became the most successful comedy debut on NBC in five years.

However, the reviews for the show have been fairly polarising so far. Some people feel like this show will never be able to live up to the original and others feel like it is funnier than most of the other comedies on television right now.

While John Larroquette is returning to the new Night Court in his role as the sleazy prosecutor, most of the other cast members from the show will not be returning for the reboot.

Among these is Harry Anderson, who will not be reprising his lead role as Judge Harry Stone, and who will be replaced by Melissa Rauch, who plays his daughter – Abby Stone – in the revival.

Abby Stone steps into the lead role for the revival and the story follows her, as she tries to follow in her father’s footsteps by presiding over the same kind of oddball cases that the show became known for originally.

However, as always, hilarity ensues as her overly-optimistic personality is contrasted with the cynics and strange characters in her courtroom.

source