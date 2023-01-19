Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check Attractive deals on HD … – Kalinga TV

Kalinga TV – Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live and attractive deals on various categories are available on the platform. If you are planning to purchase a Smart TV in the recent future, then you might consider browsing through Amazon as the prices of Smart TVs have dropped significantly. Buyers can purchase Smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, Sony, OnePlus, and many more. We have mentioned some models that can be worth purchasing.

The Samsung 80 cm/ 32 inch HD ready Smart TV is available at discounted price of Rs 11,990. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 22,900. The supported internet services on the Smart TV include Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube and Hotstar. The refresh rate of the Smart TV is 60Hz. Connectivity on the Smart TV include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI and 20 Watt Output.

The Samsung 80 cm/ 32 inch HD ready Smart TV is available at discounted price of Rs 10,999. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 24,999. The supported internet services on the Smart TV include Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar and much more. The refresh rate of the Smart TV is 60Hz. Connectivity on the Smart TV include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI and 20 Watt Output. While the RAM of the Smart TV is 1GB, the storage of the TV is 8GB.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to go on sale on Amazon India from 12pm…

The Samsung 108 cm/ 43 inch HD ready Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 38,990 and this includes various discounts. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 69,900. The supported features on the Smart TV include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa and much more. The refresh rate of the Smart TV is 60Hz. Connectivity on the Smart TV include 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, X1 4K processor, motion flow XR100.

During the Republic Day Sale, the OnePlus 50 inch UHD Smart TV (3840×2160) gets a special price of Rs 28,499. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 45,999. A bunch of bank offers are also available on the UHD Smart TV.

The Smart TV is based on Android 10 and the supported internet services include Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar etc. The sound output of the Smart TV is 24 Watts.

The Acer 55 inch Smart TV gets a resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The connectivity features include Dual band Wifi, HDMI ports, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 and much more. The sound output of the Smart TV is 30W. The sound modes available on the TV are movie, music, standard, news and sports.

The Smart TV features include Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar and many more. The RAM available on the Smart TV is 2GB while the storage is 16GB. The device gets 64bit Quad Core Processor.

Prev News

29 institutions issued show-cause notices over irregularities in admission in Odisha

Next News

32 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, two drug peddlers arrested

Your email address will not be published.



Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

Worker seen stomping on dough to make toast, video goes…

Pizza Hut, KFC owner admits data stolen during ransomware…

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this…

Elon Musk reportedly planning to lay off more Twitter…

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to bag…

Miscreants attack doctor in loot bid in Odisha

32 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, two drug…

Kalinga TV is an initiative by Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited (KMEPL) and one stop solution for all your news needs. It also provides regular updates on the latest happenings, both in and out the State and International affairs. If you don’t get anything in Kalinga TV Website, you may not get it elsewhere.



Digital

Mr. Durga Prasad Tripathy

[email protected]

+91-8658316148



source