Do you have one of these iPhones or iPads that will soon be … – Komando

Among the significant changes coming with the next iOS is the ability to recall recently sent text messages and emails. It’s about time, Apple! Tap or click here to check out our WDCC22 highlights.
This year Apple will release new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac. Apple is known to drop support for older models as new operating systems are released, but this time, it’s axing more devices than usual. Read on to see if your Apple device made the cut.
Aside from the new messaging features, iOS 16 will feature a Safety Check to help you manage permissions and access you’ve given to others. The lock screen gets customizable widgets and CarPlay is becoming more integrated with your vehicle.
iOS 16 will likely launch in the fall alongside the next iPhone. If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, you will be able to download and install the next Apple OS.
iOS 16 will be compatible with the following devices:
The list of phones that won’t be getting iOS 16 includes:
iPadOS 16 shares many of the new features of iOS 16 and adds Stage Manager, which helps with organization and makes it easier to use an external display.
iPadOS 16 will be compatible with the following devices:
These older iPads will not support anything beyond iPadOS 15:
The latest macOS has an improved search function via Spotlight and the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam in conjunction with your Mac.
macOS 13 Ventura will be compatible with the following devices:
The following devices will not be compatible with Ventura:
Apple Watch is getting more watch faces and better ways to track your health and sleep. Users diagnosed with AFib (atrial fibrillation) can track their AFib history.
The latest Apple Watch operating system requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16. The following Watches will be compatible with watchOS 9:
Just one Apple Watch won’t be compatible with watchOS 9:
