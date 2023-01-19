Crypto is ‘effectively nonexistent’ for big institutions, JPMorgan’s Gross says – Economic Times

Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

The government has given preliminary clearances to several of Apple’s Chinese suppliers, allowing them to form joint ventures with Indian companies to set up facilities here, as it seeks to expand the local value chain in iPhone and electronics manufacturing.

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (Vi) has paid only around 10-30% of its licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the October-December 2022 period, according to government officials aware of the details.

N Chandrasekaran-led Tata group has initiated the process to list Tata Technologies through an initial public offering (IPO).

