The 'Marvel's Voices' Program Enters the Spider-Verse – Marvel.com

The highly anticipated animated series will be available February 15 on Disney+, following the February 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Discover the true identity of Avenger Prime, check out the finale of 'Strange,' get tangled in a 'Dark Web,' and more in this week's comics!
Plus, new character posters from the Quantum Realm!
Powerhouse X-Men creator Ann Nocenti teams up with Sid Kotian for 'Storm' #1 this May.
Wasp (2023) #1
2023
Iron Man (2022) #2
2023
Dark Web: X-Men (2022) #3
2023
Namor: Conquered Shores (2022) #4
2023
Immortal X-Men (2022) #10
2023
Wakanda (2022) #4
2023
Shuri
Spider-Man
Miles Morales
Namor
Silk
Cindy Moon
Riri Williams
Ironheart
Midnight Angels
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
MAY 5, 2023
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
FEB 17, 2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
2022
Spider-Man: No Way Home
2021
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
2022
Werewolf By Night
2022
She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law
2022
I Am Groot
2022
Ms. Marvel
2022
Moon Knight
2022
Marvel's Midnight Suns
2022
MARVEL SNAP
2022
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
2021
MARVEL Future Revolution
2021
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
2020
Marvel Contest of Champions
3:06
Ask Marvel
The Cast and Director of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Answer YOUR Questions!
7:16
Trailers & Extras
EA SPORTS teamed up with Marvel to create a custom comic representing 21 unforgettable football legends as Marvel-inspired Heroes befitting the pages of a Marvel comic book.
2:23
Trailers & Extras
Darkness falls… city by city, nation by nation. The time for the Midnight Suns is NOW! Rise up against Lilith and her forces December 2, 2022.
A brand-new edition of the acclaimed anthology series, MARVEL’s VOICES, web-swings into comic shops this April! MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE will continue the Marvel’s Voices tradition of spotlighting diverse creators and characters with thrilling stories set throughout the Marvel Universe but this time, it’ll highlight the unpredictable heroes and storytelling found in the Spider-Verse!
The oversized one-shot will assemble Marvel’s finest creators as well as rising talents, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! The collection of stories will see new spider-heroes finding their way in the Marvel Multiverse, and the return of familiar faces! Here are some of the interdimensional adventures fans can look forward to:
MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1
Written by CODY ZIGLAR, JEREMY HOLT, STEVE FOXE, J. HOLTHAM, & MORE!
Art by JAHNOY LINDSAY, ERIC KODA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, KEN LASHLEY, & MORE!
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 4/5
Check out the cover and stay tuned for more news about MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, including creative team announcements and a special first look!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
