The 'Marvel's Voices' Program Enters the Spider-Verse – Marvel.com

The highly anticipated animated series will be available February 15 on Disney+, following the February 10 premiere on Disney Channel.

Discover the true identity of Avenger Prime, check out the finale of 'Strange,' get tangled in a 'Dark Web,' and more in this week's comics!

Plus, new character posters from the Quantum Realm!

Powerhouse X-Men creator Ann Nocenti teams up with Sid Kotian for 'Storm' #1 this May.

The Cast and Director of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Answer YOUR Questions!

EA SPORTS teamed up with Marvel to create a custom comic representing 21 unforgettable football legends as Marvel-inspired Heroes befitting the pages of a Marvel comic book.

Darkness falls… city by city, nation by nation. The time for the Midnight Suns is NOW! Rise up against Lilith and her forces December 2, 2022.

A brand-new edition of the acclaimed anthology series, MARVEL’s VOICES, web-swings into comic shops this April! MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE will continue the Marvel’s Voices tradition of spotlighting diverse creators and characters with thrilling stories set throughout the Marvel Universe but this time, it’ll highlight the unpredictable heroes and storytelling found in the Spider-Verse!

The oversized one-shot will assemble Marvel’s finest creators as well as rising talents, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! The collection of stories will see new spider-heroes finding their way in the Marvel Multiverse, and the return of familiar faces! Here are some of the interdimensional adventures fans can look forward to:

MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, JEREMY HOLT, STEVE FOXE, J. HOLTHAM, & MORE!

Art by JAHNOY LINDSAY, ERIC KODA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, KEN LASHLEY, & MORE!

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 4/5

Check out the cover and stay tuned for more news about MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, including creative team announcements and a special first look!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

