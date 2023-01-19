Was Miley Cyrus married to Bruno Mars? – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

As fans drew similarities between Flowers and When I Was Your Man, many are wondering whether Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars ever dated or got married.

The singer and former Disney actress released her new single Flowers last Friday. The song will be included in her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation.

As the song makes waves across streaming platforms, many fans found similarities in the lyrics of Flowers and Bruno Mars’ 2010 hit single When I Was Your Man.

But did Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars ever get married? And who was Miley Cyrus married to?

No, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars were never married. To public knowledge, the two musicians haven’t been in a romantic relationship.

As recording artists from the same industry, they have attended a number of award events and made many public appearances at similar venues.

For instance, they both attended the 60th annual Grammy Awards which took place in New York City on January 28, 2018.

Miley sat behind the Locked Out Of Heaven hitmaker and posed for a picture in front of the cameras. Here’s the image:

Miley was married to Liam Hemsworth. The musician was in a 10-year on-and-off relationship with the Australian actor after they met on the set of the film The Last Song.

After an on-and-off romance for a couple of years, Liam and Miley got engaged in 2012. They postponed their wedding in 2013 and called it off later in the same year.

In 2016, they got engaged for the second time after reconciling their romance. At the time, Miley hinted at the engagement with a picture on Instagram.

They got married in 2018 and confirmed their split in 2019. The couple haven’t addressed the reason behind their divorce.

While some fans were confused over Miley’s previous relationship, others have compared the lyrics of her single Flowers and Bruno’s song When I Was Your Man.

In Bruno’s song, the lyrics hint at heartbreak after the split of his then-girlfriend Jessica Caban:

“I should have bought you flowers, And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours, When I had the chance / Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby’s dancing, But she’s dancing with another man.”

Meanwhile, Flowers has a larger focus on self-love where the Disney sensation sings:

“I can buy myself flowers, Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours, Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing, And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

A TikTok user made a stitch of Miley and Bruno’s songs which explains the massive social media spotlight surrounding the two songs.

In the comments, one user responded: “I knew it sounded like another song.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “How come this new Miley Cyrus song Flowers sounds so familiar? Do you think it sounds like this song from Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man?”

