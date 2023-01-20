MacBook Air M1 at Under Rs 50,000 During New Year Offer Is a Deal Worth Considering – MySmartPrice

The Apple Macbook Air M1 and M2 can be bought at their lowest prices ever in the Imagine New Year Sale.
After offering iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at an unbelievable price of Rs 26,900 and Rs 38,900 respectively, Imagine is offering another massive deal on its New Year 2023 Sale. The official retail store of Apple, Imagine has now listed Apple’s Macbooks at their lowest official price ever. As per the listing, users can get the Macbook Air M1 256GB at just Rs 48,911 and Macbook Air M2 256GB at Rs 67,109 respectively from official Imagine offline stores. This is an unbelievable price as the Macbook Air M1 256GB generally sells for Rs 99,900 whereas the Macbook Air M2 sells at Rs 1,19,900 on the Apple website. But how do you get these prices and should you consider this deal? Let’s find out.
Imagine is selling the Macbook Air M1 256GB at a huge discount of Rs 48,911 in India. But how do you get this price compared to its original price of Rs 99,990 in Apple stores? Let’s find out in the breakdown of the same.
The Macbook Air M1 256GB variant is sold at a price of Rs 99,900 but you can get an instant Rs 10,989 instant discount and an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 using an HDFC Bank card.
Also, you can exchange your old laptop to get a good trade-in value of up to Rs 20,000. Additionally, the store is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on each trade-in value which brings the total effective price of the Macbook Air M1 256GB down to Rs 48,911. Below is a table to tell you all the offers and discounts.
Apple launched the MacBook Air M1 back in India in 2020. It was the first laptop to have an Apple ARM-based chip. Although the laptop is about two years old, it is capable of performing various functions on a go. You can use it to edit your videos, surf the web on multiple Chrome tabs, brush your pictures, or watch movies and web series.
It offers a 13.3-inch True Tone Retina display with a 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, 227ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It comes with a 720p webcam and three microphones. The MacBook Air M1 is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of video playback. It comes with stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. These are some of the reasons why you should pick this laptop.
Considering the MacBook Air M2 costs Rs 1,19,900, the Macbook Air M1 is a good value-for-money deal at Rs 48,911.
If you wish to get a laptop that can do almost everything except gaming, the MacBook Air is certainly a good bargain at this price.
Also Read: MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1: Which One Is Better For You
Similar to the M1, the latest generation Macbook Air M2 256GB is also available at a massive discount in Imagine Apple stores. It sells on the Apple website at Rs 1,19,000 but thanks to the New Year offer, you can get it for just Rs 67,109 in India. Let’s check how you get this price.
Imagine is offering an Rs 11,791 instant discount on the Macbook Air M2 256GB and an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 using an HDFC Bank card.
Also Read: Apple M2 vs Apple M1: What is the Difference in CPU, GPU, Performance, and More
Now, you can exchange your old laptop to get a good trade-in value of up to Rs 22,000. Additionally, the store is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on each trade-in value which brings the total effective price of the Macbook Air M2 256GB down to Rs 67,109. Here’s a table to breakdown all the deals and discounts.
