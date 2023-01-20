Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) Still Deep In Red | These … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
As the crypto market struggles with massive withdrawals, Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) are some of the coins hard hit by the massive buying pressure. As of writing, Terra 2.0 and the LUNA Classic were deep in the red with a +20% decline in the 24 hours, while their toughest rivals, Centcex (CENX) and the Bitgert (BRISE), were quite stable.
Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) outlooks for this week are still bearish. This is looking at the overall market performance and the many factors likely to increase the selling pressure this week. Note that this is the week that FED minutes will be having an impact on the stock market.
The recent news from the FED is that the interest rates will still be raised this week to reduce the growing inflation. As has been happening before, this is going to increase the selling pressure in the market, and Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) will be among the affected coins by this move.
In the last 7 days, Terra (LUNA) had plummeted 23%, and LUNA Classic (LUNC) had declined 18%. This is how bearish these coins have been. With the expected massive selling pressure in the market, these coins are expected to grow more bearish this week. This is looking at how these coins have been doing over the last few bears market condition.
The price prediction for LUNA and LUNC this week is that they might post a decline of 15% this week alone. This is if the bear run will not be severe. But there is a potential that these coins might have a bigger decline if the market crashes harder.
One of the reasons why Centcex (CENX) and Bitgert (BRISE) are said to be a factor in the Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) price performance this week and this month is because they are their toughest competitors.
A good number of selling LUNA and LUNC coins have been joining Bitgert and Centcex projects. Therefore, we are likely to see stronger CENX and BRISE increase the selling pressure on these Terra coins. That’s why the Terra teams are concerned about this week’s Bitgert and Centcex coins’ performance.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
