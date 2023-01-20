Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off designer watches from Citizen, Skagen, Fossil, Timex, Nine West, Anne Klein, and more from $17 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Skagen Holst Quartz Watch that’s marked down to $66.48 and originally sold for $155. This is the lowest rate we’ve tracked in a year and you can choose from several color options. The classic style can pair with any outfit and is a great piece for everyday wear. I love that this style has two sub dials as well as a stainless steel case. This would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea, however be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below to see if another style catches your eye.
Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
Amazon offers up to 60% off watches from Citizen, Anne Klein, Timex, more from $17 – 9to5Toys
Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off designer watches from Citizen, Skagen, Fossil, Timex, Nine West, Anne Klein, and more from $17 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Skagen Holst Quartz Watch that’s marked down to $66.48 and originally sold for $155. This is the lowest rate we’ve tracked in a year and you can choose from several color options. The classic style can pair with any outfit and is a great piece for everyday wear. I love that this style has two sub dials as well as a stainless steel case. This would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea, however be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below to see if another style catches your eye.