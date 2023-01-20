3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For – Snowfall Protocol, Litecoin … – Mint

Which token should you add to your portfolio for a better future? Read ahead to find out

It is no secret that in recent years, crypto investments have been on the rise, with more and more people flocking to invest in digital assets. With the influx of new investors, there has been a corresponding increase in the number of investment opportunities available, ranging from traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to newer altcoin projects like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). But which token should you add to your portfolio for a better future? Read ahead to find out.

Litecoin (LTC) might fall further in the coming years

Most major cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin (LTC), have experienced price declines over the past 24 hours, reflecting a bearish market mood across the cryptocurrency industry. Litecoin’s (LTC) price had seen a steep decline over the past week, dropping by 10.67%. This fall comes after a period of relative stability for Litecoin (LTC), which had been trading in a tight range between $50 and $60 for several weeks. Despite its recent spike, the cryptocurrency community predicts that the price of Litecoin (LTC) will fall by the end of the year. At its current price, Litecoin (LTC) is $84.19 lower than its all-time high. By the end of 2022, experts predict that Litecoin’s (LTC) price will be $52.60. The price of Litecoin (LTC) will continue to fall steadily over the next few years. Litecoin (LTC) might hit a low of $32.80 in 2023 and a low of $20 in 2024.

Dogecoin (DOGE) drops after Musk steps down

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has been extremely sensitive to his tweets and remarks. In October, when news of Musk’s acquisition of the social networking site was confirmed, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by more than 178%, hitting a high of $0.1596. However, as soon as Musk hinted that he would be quitting Twitter as CEO earlier this week, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) began to follow a steep decline. In his short time at Twitter, Musk has already alluded to making Dogecoin (DOGE) Twitter’s official cryptocurrency. Nonetheless, this can only happen if the community favors Musk. After the results that were in favor of Musk stepping down, it caused a major drop in Dogecoin’s (DOGE) value. Dogecoin (DOGE) is now down 11% in the last seven days. Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at $0.0764 and it is 89% below its all-time high.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) goes from $0.05 to $0.14

The goal of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is to simplify blockchain-to-blockchain communication and to prepare for a future where several chains can coexist efficiently. With Snowfall Protocol (SNW), users can take part in projects that they prefer, regardless of their technical background and knowledge. As per their website, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the first cross-chain transfer ecosystem for both fungible and non-fungible tokens. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is currently in the third and final round of presale before the company launches in the market. With the launch of the third round of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) presale, the SNW token is now being sold for $0.14, a substantial rise from its initial price of $0.005. Not only has Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taken the crypto world by storm with its price gains, but it has also sold over 200 million tokens so far. Therefore, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the altcoin to invest in if you’re seeking large returns despite the bear market, with an estimated 1000x likelihood upon its official launch.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

