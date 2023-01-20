Tech Review – CASEKOO Mag Clear Case for iPhone 14 pro – jim o brien

techbuzzireland

The CASEKOO mag clear case is a nice clear case which is one of many options available from the brand, however this company offers some more for your more for money and is aimed at the younger owners perhaps as with your purchase you get two sets of Pandakoo stickers thrown in which I have not seen before with any case manufacturer so this could be something you could look at or if you are passing down the phone later on to one of your kids.

Magsafe compatible this case has all the needs you require to keep your iPhone protected and can be paced face or back down and no damage will come to the lens area or screen on a flat surface, all ports are accessible and you also get extra grip on the phone too which is great..

With the addition of the sticker packs you can get creative too if you like or just keep your phone clear and use the stickers elsewhere and is a nice touch to have those included, overall the case for me is robust and will keep your phone safe and check out the video below for more and where to buy and check out their full range of accessories.



