The 20 Best Valentine's Day Movies to Watch—No Matter How You Feel About the Day – Yahoo Life

Whether you love or loathe the holiday, we have the perfect movies for Valentine’s Day this year.

Courtesy

Cozying up on the couch with a great movie could be the perfect Valentine’s Day activity—whether you’re a happy single, perfectly paired up in a couple, or feeling completely over the holiday.

But finding just the right movie for Valentine’s Day—with literally thousands of options out there—could take a lot of scrolling and searching. Not to worry! We’ve collected some of the best Valentine’s Day movies out there, no matter how you’re feeling this February 14th. Whether you’re in the mood for a goofy rom com, a sexy sizzler, or something decidedly dark, the perfect movie is just a quick click away.

For this holiday dedicated to romance and love, what’s better than a great love story? Check out a few of our favorites to add to your watch list.

If you want a really, really literal Valentine’s Day movie: Valentine’s Day

Warner Bros

Superstars collide in this movie so full of intersecting Valentine’s Day plot lines you might need a map to track them all (hello, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Queen Latifah, and Taylor Swift). Think American-style Love Actually, with a less heartbreaking cheating story.

Where to watch: HBO Max

If Valentine’s Day should factor into the movie somewhere: Sleepless in Seattle

Rom com masters Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks engage in a really long-distance romance with an improbable beginning—and an epic Valentine’s Day ending.

Where to watch: For rent/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu

If your love is like a fairy tale: The Princess Bride

This epic tale of true love features everything you could wish for—sword fights, villains, pirates magic, amazing comebacks—and of course, a perfect love story between Princess Buttercup and her Westley. (And don’t forget: Disney also has a whole slew of princess-filled fairy tale movies—both live action and animated—to enjoy.)

Where to watch: Disney+

If you’ve already watched Casablanca one too many times: His Girl Friday

Donaldson Collection / Contributor/Getty Images

You’ll fall in love with this old-school zingy screwball comedy, which boasts the fastest talking in silver screen history (240 words per minute!). Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell play off-again exes who are trying to break the scoop of a lifetime—all while he tries to woo her back from her new fiancé.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, Tubi, Fubo

If in-law drama is part of your love story: Crazy Rich Asians

The course of true love never runs smooth—and when your future mother-in-law is the intimidating Michelle Yeoh, it may be even harder to get to that happily ever after. This Valentine’s Day perfect rom com about a girl (Constance Wu) who meets very rich boy masquerading as a not-so-rich guy (Henry Golding) features a glamorous Singaporean backdrop and comedic turns by Awkwafina and Ken Jeong.

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you love period dramas: Ammonite

This 19th century English romance stars Kate Winslet as a famed paleontologist who falls hard for Saoirse Ronan in this windswept romance.

Where to watch: Hulu

If you really love period dramas: Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Netflix

Netflix takes on one of the most banned books in history—D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. The story features an illicit affair between a noblewoman and a regular guy, after Lady Chatterley’s husband is paralyzed in the war.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re looking for the perfect throwback romance: Say Anything

John Cusack and the boombox serenade are always a Valentine’s Day movie winner.

Where to watch: Hulu

If you need a little sports with your romance: Love and Basketball

This classic boy-next-door tale shares the story of two kids Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) falling in love with basketball—and with each other. Follow their winding path toward reaching their dreams of going pro and being a couple.

Where to watch: BET+

:

If you’re celebrating the friendships in your life, look for movies that center your gals to stream at your Galentine’s Day celebration.

If you all need a good laugh (or 10): Bridesmaids

Yeah, there’s a wedding involved, but the groom and other romantic entanglements take a back seat to the female friendships in this wildly popular, raunchy gal-pal comedy. (It’s definitely worthy of a Galentine’s Day movie rewatch!)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

If you’re looking to rekindle your friendships: Girls Trip

Friends who drifted apart set off for a weekend in New Orleans to strengthen their bonds—and of course, experience a few wild (and hilarious) misadventures along the way.

Where to watch: Fubo

If you just want some eye candy: Magic Mike

It’ll never be award winning, but any of the Magic Mike flicks feature plenty of top celebs (Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and Joe Manganiello, to name a few) in tip-top shape for your viewing pleasure. (Plus, it’ll help you get prepped for Magic Mike: The Last Dance, which’ll be out in movie theaters this February.)

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you’re hanging with your ride-or-die bestie for Galentine’s Day: Thelma and Louise

A road trip gone horribly wrong just showcases the unbreakable life-or-death relationship between these best friends. Bonus: A very young (and very ripped) Brad Pitt appears midway through.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

If wine is involved: Wine Country

Why not celebrate Galentine’s Day with a movie with a direct connection to its popularity? Amy Poehler (who played Galentine fan Lesley Knope on Parks and Recreation) is among the comedic gals who take a trip to Sonoma in this charming girls’ movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you want something perfect to watch in the background while you chat: Legally Blonde

Getty Images

You’ve probably already seen this bubblegum-pink masterpiece a dozen times, so it’s a perfect flick to keep on in the background, so you can enjoy a little Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge joy while you bond.

Where to watch: Fubo, Tubi

:

if you’re so over the holiday, not to worry. There are plenty of dark or deliciously funny anti-Valentine’s Day movies that are anything but romantic.

If you want a Shakespearean twist to a story of exes: Rosaline

The tried-and-true Valentine’s Day tale Romeo and Juliet gets a twist (and a slightly happier ending) in this movie. Romeo’s jilted ex, Rosaline, is the star of the show here—and discovers that maybe her ex isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.

Where to watch: Hulu

If you’re feeling a little bit murderous this Valentine’s Day: My Bloody Valentine

Lionsgate Films

A revenge-seeking, pickaxe-wielding maniac engages in an epic Valentine’s Day massacre in this gory horror movie perfect for slasher fans. Go old school with the 1981 version—or opt for the 2009 remake.

Where to watch: 2009 remake: Amazon Prime, Pluto TV 1981 original: HBO Max

If you wish you could forget your ex: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Courtesy of IMDB

If you’ve been wishing you could erase the painful memories of your ex, this not-so-romantic (but totally entrancing) movie from 2004 will show you some of the unexpected results from that. See Jim Carrey in a rare dramatic role—opposite a wild-at-heart Kate Winslet.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

If you’ve been considering revenge: Gone Girl

Love goes horribly, horribly wrong for Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike)—but perhaps not quite in the way you’d expect. This one will definitely give you…ahem…ideas.

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you want to take your mind off of love altogether: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

There’s barely a whisper of romance in this equally fun sequel to the original Knives Out, with charming gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) attempting to root out the guilty party amongst a billionaire, his friends, and their various hangers on.

Where to watch: Netflix

