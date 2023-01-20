Apple iPhone 14 Vs Realme 9 Pro Plus : which one will you choose iOS or Android ? – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates
Check out the difference between Apple and Realme.
Here you can compare the two devices from Apple and Realme: the Apple iPhone 14, which was launched on September 7, 2022, and runs on iOS, and the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which was launched on September 7, 2022, and runs Android. Check out the difference between Apple and Realme.
iPhone 14 was launched on September 7, 2022. The phone has a 6.06-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that has a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). A Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic processor powers the iPhone 14. Both wireless charging and in-house fast charging are supported by the iPhone 14.
Realme 9 Pro Plus was launched on 16th February 2022. Super AMOLED, 6.4-inch display. It sports a triple-camera setup with a front camera that is 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 16MP.
Realme has a sizable 6GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T CPU. For the smartphone’s graphics needs, a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU has been integrated. Additionally, the maximum operating speed of an Octa-core CPU with a Cortex A78 and Cortex A55 configuration is 2.5 GHz.
