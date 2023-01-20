Home Latest News VIDEO: WATCH! Chinese SUV UPSTAGES The Hummer EV … – AutoSpies.com

By
Brandon Martin
-

1/9/2023
Views : 1,672 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Did Chinese company Yangwang UPSTAGE the Hummer EV Crabwalk with their U8 SUV?


This is quite the party trick from the Yangwang U8. Be great for parking in tight spaces too. https://t.co/qA7Ygv6tGe
