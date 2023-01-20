VIDEO: WATCH! Chinese SUV UPSTAGES The Hummer EV … – AutoSpies.com

Agent001 submitted on 1/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:16:04 PM

Did Chinese company Yangwang UPSTAGE the Hummer EV Crabwalk with their U8 SUV?

This is quite the party trick from the Yangwang U8. Be great for parking in tight spaces too. https://t.co/qA7Ygv6tGe — Inside China Auto (@InsideChinaAuto) January 6, 2023



