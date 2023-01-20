The best of Android TV 13 from Google I/O – Komando

There are currently more than 110 million active monthly devices using Android TV. If you’re not yet one of them, we recommend hopping on the bandwagon in light of its recent press at Google I/O. Big things are happening, making Android TV more enjoyable and accessible for everyone.
Does Android 13 TV live up to the current buzz? Keep reading for details.
According to Google, “Android TV is an easier way to enjoy the entertainment you love. Stream from your favorite apps, play music and games, cast from any device, and more.”
RELATED: 7 must-know Android TV tips and tricks to try right now
Privacy, security, the latest trends and the info you need to live your best digital life.
Android TV is a smart TV operating system compatible with Android devices and TVs with the OS built-in. You can ask your Google Assistant for recommendations when you have Android TV. Not much has changed in this regard, but much has been added and improved this year.
There’s a ton to love about the latest iteration, courtesy of Google. Here’s what the developers behind the madness had to announce at the recent Google I/O event.
At this year’s Google I/O, a ton was announced alongside the new Android OS, Android 13. Android TV 13 builds upon the foundation of its predecessors. It also allows direct input, right into its command terminal, for unlimited customization, source display, display preferences, and pretty much anything you could want.
Some of the most exciting upgrades include multitasking, picture-in-picture and new accessibility considerations. All of these and more expand the functionality of your Android device, transforming it into the entertainment epicenter and media controller it was always meant to be.
“Improved APIs” in the new Android TV AudioManager make linking up your entire home’s sound system simple. Cast automatically to your preferred active device for hassle-free listening and watching.
Android TV now supports many different InputDevice-driven keyboard layouts, all made possible through an enhanced API. You can now use audio descriptions system-wide with any app or show.
Android and Google recognize that we use our devices for more than just binging Netflix. These new functionality considerations allow you to hold a call simultaneously without interrupting your session.
Picture-in-picture enters docked mode by default. When another app enters into it, your app’s activities should support resizing to optimize the screen or opt out of docked mode to allow the overlay to appear on top.
Android 13 for TV is already available in Beta mode. You can try Android TV for free if you don’t mind dealing with bugs that generally are present in Beta programs.
Selection, navigation, and smart home integration all make Android TV a much stronger contender than it was this time last month. This Beta version shows a lot of promise.
No, thanks.
You may also like: 5 things you didn’t know your smart TV could do
More:
Share your source of digital lifestyle news, tips and advice with friends and family, and you’ll be on your way to earning awesome rewards!
source