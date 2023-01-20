Should you buy AirPods on Amazon Prime Day 2022? – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With the Prime Day deals machine now starting to ramp up, it can be incredibly tempting to spend like crazy and treat yourself to all kinds of great new purchases. However, you may also be feeling a little unsure about whether now is the right time to do so if you want to get the best savings. In the case of AirPods, we’re here to help you figure out if you should buy AirPods on Prime Day 2022 or whether you should wait it out. Alongside that, we also offer some key buying advice so you know exactly what to do for your situation.

We’ll cut to the chase — Amazon is always a good place to check for AirPods deals. Amazon loves to discount the most highly sought-after technology and that definitely includes AirPods. Barely a week goes by without some kind of modest discount on them, meaning that Prime Day AirPods deals are going to be special. Prime Day is one of the most competitive sales events out there and it now rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in offering tremendous value for money.

Even better, because it falls halfway through the year, you won’t have to worry about your finances being split between sales spending and gift purchases for the holidays. While Prime Day started out as an event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, other retailers now also offer deep discounts at the same time with their own sales. That makes the whole thing far more competitive and better value for anyone looking for new AirPods (and other devices).

Buying new AirPods now also means you get to enjoy them all summer long, giving you the chance to use them while exercising outdoors or simply enjoying the great weather. You simply can’t go wrong with buying AirPods on Prime Day, unless — of course — you don’t do your research.

It’s a smart idea to think about which AirPods you need. AirPods (2nd generation) are always the cheapest but not necessarily the best for someone on a budget. Instead, AirPods (3rd generation) can be a better choice if you’re looking for superior sound quality without spending the most. They feature amongst the best wireless earbuds out there alongside the Apple AirPods Pro which provide you with active noise cancellation as well as great sound quality.

If you’re keen to spend big, there’s also the Apple AirPods Max, which are some of the best headphones around. They’re pricey, even on sale, but they provide you with fantastic audio quality, especially when watching movies or listening to lossless music.

Thanks to there being a few different options for AirPods, it’s a good idea to think about how you plan on using them, as well as your budget. AirPods Max are great for long sessions but if you simply want some earbuds you can toss in your pocket for a quick walk, they will be overkill.

Stick to your budget and your essential features list, and count on Prime Day being a great time to buy some new AirPods.



