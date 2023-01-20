Huawei Mate 50 Pro ranks above iPhone 14 Plus on DXOMARK display chart – HC Newsroom

HarmonyOS 3 Upgrade Schedule: Devices and Timeline

Huawei Mate 20 series receiving new HarmonyOS 3 beta improvement

Huawei initiates first HarmonyOS January 2023 security update

Huawei publishes January 2023 HarmonyOS security patch details

Huawei Europe releases HarmonyOS 3 for Watch 3 series

Huawei Mate 50 Pro ranks above iPhone 14 Plus on DXOMARK display chart

Huawei P60 Series: Everything you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about next-gen Huawei Satellite Communication

Huawei Nova 11 series to launch in the first half of this year

Huawei Mate X3 to feature second gen satellite communication feature

Huawei Mate 20 series receiving new HarmonyOS 3 beta improvement

Huawei P30 Pro gets December 2022 update in Europe

Huawei initiates first HarmonyOS January 2023 security update

Huawei P50 Pro gets display improvement patch [EMUI]

Huawei Europe releases HarmonyOS 3 for Watch 3 series

Google Play Store 34.0.13 version is out for Android

Huawei Browser gets version 13.0.1.301 with new improvements

Download Huawei HMS Core app (6.9.0.301)

Download the latest Google Play Store APK [33.6.13]

Huawei Petal Maps 3.2.0.200 brings new features

Huawei PC market growth is against the trends: CEO

Huawei to launch new tablet in Q2 this year

Huawei MateBook 14s Intel i9 sale begins

Huawei MateBook D14 SE notebook gets 16GB RAM version

Huawei MatePad SE and Pro 12.6 gets new memory version to Malaysia

After two years of delay, Huawei TalkBand B7 could finally release in 2023

Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT 2 Pro getting January 2023 update in China

HarmonyOS 3 for Huawei Watch 3 series expanding [Global]

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition is stylish from all edges

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro grabs January 2023 update

Published

on

By

Huawei Mate 50 Pro comes with a whole new display and the flagship has achieved 6th ranking on DXOMARK charts above iPhone 14 Plus and below iPhone 13 Pro.

According to the listing, Huawei Mate 50 Pro gained 141 points for display, ranking below iPhone 13 Pro with 144 points. However, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro ranks first in 149 points for the rear camera system, and the phone shares the first spot in the selfie camera with 145 alongside iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro.

The subscores reveal that readability gained 146 points, it’s a top scorer in the color section, 88 points in motion, 147 in touch, the video gained 136 points and 140 points in artifacts.



Huawei Mate 50 Pro Display DXOMARK

Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a 6.74-inch display with 1.07 billion colors, an OLED screen panel, 120hz refresh rate, 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 2626 x 1212 pixels resolution. The screen has a wide head notch to house various sensors including a selfie camera.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

DXOMARK mentioned that Huawei Mate 50 Pro display has excellent color fidelity earning the device its top score in the color sub-category, making viewing images a joy, both indoors and outdoors, and in low-light conditions.

At the same time, the device’s screen does not flicker, which makes viewing the screen comfortable for the eyes. Compared with products in the same class, the Mate 50 Pro’s screen is not bright enough outdoors in sunlight, and readability will suffer.

As a result, when watching HDR10 video content, the mobile could produce a little bit of loss of detail in the darkest tones. As well as multiple but imperceptible frame drops, which will reduce the sense of experience.

Amid DXOMARK’s results, we found that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro screen is one of the smoothest available among flagship devices.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Huawei P60 Series: Everything you need to know

Most of Deng Li’s smartphones are from the Huawei ecosystem and his first Huawei phone was Ascend Mate 2 (4G). As a tech enthusiast, he keeps exploring new technologies and inspects them closely. Apart from the technology world, he takes care of his garden.

Huawei increased R&D investment in 2022: Report

Huawei PC market growth is against the trends: CEO

This new year only extended our wait for Huawei EMUI 13

Published

on

By

Huawei P60 Series is preparing to launch and will be packed with several new features. But that’s not the end of the story and we’re here to explore everything you need to know about this upcoming flaghip.

Official Announcement:

For now, Huawei has not made any official announcement about the Huawei P60 series but this section of the article will keep you posted new inputs. Let’s explore the information that we currently have.

Models:

This year, Huawei is speculated to launch four models in the P60 series:

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Huawei P60E Huawei P60 Huawei P60 Pro Huawei P60 Ultra

Camera:

The leak about the Huawei P60 cover reveals that the rear side of the phone will consist of a new camera design. This includes a rectangular camera module with a large circle in the middle, which could be the main camera.

There are two other openings, which could adjust ultra wide-angle and telephoto cameras. The module also consists of an LED flash. Other than these, Huawei P60 Ultra could bring additional camera count.

Huawei P60 series will bring variable aperture technology, featuring dual Sony IMX789+IMX888 sensors for the main camera, while there’s a Sony IMX858 used for the Ultra wide-angle camera. To be mentioned, there is a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle and 64MP periscope zoom camera, and it may use a 12MP telephoto camera on the standard version.

SoC:

Huawei P60 models likely to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset but we can’t deny the possibility of packing these phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2.

Battery:

The P60 series may get a battery capacity similar to the predecessor but with fast charging technology.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Software:

These new flagship devices could pack with a brand new HarmonyOS version in China, HarmonyOS 3.1.

Price:

As for now, there’s no information available about the price range of this P series lineup.

Launch date:

The launch date is yet to come and the Huawei P60 devices may launch in the first quarter somewhere in March.



Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Published

on

By

With the launch of the Mate 50 series, Huawei introduced the world’s first smartphone with satellite communication features. The feature is a whole new technology, which is followed by Apple in iPhone 14 series.

In simple terms, Huawei satellite communication allows you to send emergency SMS to a receiver with a satellite orbiting Earth. However, this technology doesn’t require a mobile network and helps you to communicate as an SOS via Satellite. For your information, Huawei Mate 50 series uses China’s Beidou satellite to pass messages to the receiver.

Current Gen:

According to the information, the current generation of Huawei satellite communication only supports one-way messages. It means a user can only send messages and won’t receive them. This is good as an initial approach but there are some improvements being made for the next generation.

Next generation:

Past inputs reveal that Huawei is working on two-way communication, which will allow you to send and receive messages. We are also expecting Huawei to improve the latency of the smartphone’s connection for fast messaging.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

On the other hand, the second feature may enable sending a short voice message from one person to another. Initially, short voice messages could adapt to one-way protocol but we require more information.

For now, Huawei has not made any official announcement on this new feature but there’s a lot to know. But Huawei’s new foldable phone, Mate X3 could be the one to bring two-way communication. Then it’ll be followed into the P60 series. Later on, Huawei could add an additional functionality to the Mate 60 series.

Published

on

By

This year is packed with new Huawei smartphones and Nova 11 series is one of the most anticipated devices that will be heading our way in the first half of this year. Weibo tipster, Classmateguan said that the Huawei Nova 11 series could launch in the first half of this year. On the flip side, the tipster has not revealed anything about the specifications.

The first half of the year has big launches such as Huawei Mate X3 and P60 series in March. That’s not it, Huawei will also unveil a number of smart wearables. In 2021, Huawei launched Nova 10 series in July and this year, Huawei could aim for an early date if everything goes according to plan.

Aside from the launch date, the Huawei Nova series has gathered a new customer base, who likes the design and the features. As the tech maker has evolved its technologies provide the latest features for the customers.

There’s a lot to know about the Nova 11 series and before that, we can recall the specs of the Nova 10 lineup.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Huawei Nova 10 Series:

Huawei comes with a wide display panel with curved edges, and the standard and the Pro models come with a single and pill shape punch hole. This lineup is the first to come with a 60MP selfie camera and the pro model has dual cameras including an 8MP portrait close-up camera with f/2.2 aperture.



Huawei Nova 10 series comes with a powerful 50MP camera system including 50 MP Ultra Vision Photography (f/1.8 aperture), 8 MP Ultra-Wide Marco Camera (f/2.2 aperture), and 2 MP Portrait Depth Camera (f/2.4 aperture).

The standard version packs 4000mAh and the Pro version has 4500mAh batteries that could recharge with 66W and 100W super fast charging technologies. Don’t forget that these phones bring beautiful designs and different color options to match your style.

(Source – Weibo)

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Copyright © 2022 Huaweicentral.com

source