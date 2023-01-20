Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What Will the Ethereum Merge Mean for … – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

SHIB might benefit from the Merge

Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as investors wonder if the upcoming Ethereum ( ETH-USD ) Merge will benefit the meme token.

Investors in SHIB are likely watching the Ethereum Merge news closely as it is tied to Shiba Inu. The SHIB token runs on the Ethereum blockchain, which means everything connected to it is powered by that network.

That’s why Shiba Inu investors are so interested in the ETH Merge. One point worth noting is sharding. This will increase transaction speeds on the Ethereum blockchain. That could benefit SHIB as well with faster speeds on less gas fees.

Now that we know what might happen after the Ethereum Merge, let’s check the latest SHIB price predictions.

Is the future looking good for SHIB? Consider that the crypto is trading for $0.0000121 as of this writing when comparing it to the predictions above. It’s also worth noting that Shiba Inu is down 6.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.

