Basic Black: Can Black Twitter survive Elon Musk? – GBH News

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the online social platform has been in disarray. Millions of people have tweeted their disdain or deleted their accounts.

For the nearly 240 million monthly remaining users that may still engage subgroups for discourse, one of the most popular and influential groups is Black Twitter. Instrumental in social justice #OscarsSoWhite, #SayHerName, #ICantBreathe and more, Black twitter connected the black community regarding information, opportunity and a place to express themselves.

This week on Basic Black, we discuss if Black Twitter can be minimized by Musk or will it spread to emerging platforms. Host Kristen L. Pope will be joined by: Jeneé Osterheldt, culture columnist at The Boston Globe; Meredith Clark, an associate professor and founding director of the Center for Communication, Media Innovation and Social Change at Northeastern University; Caroline Kautsire, educator and author of her second book titled, “Some Kind of Girl”; and Danielle Johnson, CEO and founder of Spark FM Online.

Watch the latest episode of Basic Black tonight at 7:30 p.m. on GBH 2 or live at the stream below. You can also watch on the GBH News YouTube channel. Subscribe to get notifications for future premiere episodes.

WATCH: Basic Black, live on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20

Produced live at WGBH Studios in Boston, Basic Black is the longest-running program on public television focusing on the interests of people of color. The show, which was originally called Say Brother, was created in 1968 during the height of the civil rights movement as a response to the demand for public television programs reflecting the concerns of communities of color. Each episode features a panel discussion across geographic borders and generational lines with the most current stories, interviews and commentaries.



