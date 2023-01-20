5 best iOS 16 features that need to be in Android 14 – Sportskeeda

Android’s next iteration, Android 14, is scheduled to be launched in 2023. Before leaks and rumors surrounding the next version of this extremely popular smartphone OS surface, fans are speculating which iOS features Android could incorporate with its next version.

Android and iOS are giants in the smartphone operating system market. While the latter accounts for a 27.49% market share, Android has been accepted by 71.86% of the market.

Both Google and Apple are looking for ways to develop their smartphone OS. They create unique selling points for devices rocking this software every year. While it is customization for iOS and security for iOS, several other minor touches add essence to these two operating systems.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

With iOS 16, Apple has improved its lock screen features. Android lags when it comes to lock screen customization.

Apart from the improvements made with this year’s iOS, there are several other features that Google’s OS is missing.

Productivity fans love the newly introduced Freeform app in iPad OS. The app gives users a blank digital whiteboard with the ability to brainstorm ideas, take notes, create presentations, and more.

Microsoft has also introduced an extremely capable Whiteboard app with Windows 11.

Android does not have an official whiteboard app at the moment. While Google has doubled its efforts to optimize and improve the OS on tablets, the whiteboard app will be highly anticipated for Android 14.

With iOS 16, Apple upped the security on iPhone devices by introducing the Safety Check feature. This newly added feature will allow Apple iPhone users to reset all shared permissions across apps with one click. Users can also turn off location sharing via the Find My app.

The Safety Check feature allows users to secure their devices quickly. On Android, users will have to reset permissions for each app manually. This can quickly get tiresome and boring.

Thus, a one-click feature like Safety Check is highly anticipated in Android 14.

Google has pioneered text recognition in images pretty well in the past. Over time, Apple introduced text recognition in images as well. With iOS 15, the feature made it to videos as well. The new feature was titled Live Text.

Android devices, however, cannot detect text in videos. Thus, text recognition in videos is an anticipated feature in the upcoming Android 14 iteration.

With the iOS 16 update, Apple introduced widgets exclusively for the lock screen. These widgets were introduced alongside several other lock screen customization options.

Android devices have a plethora of customization options, both in terms of widgets and the lock screen. However, Google’s OS cannot place widgets on the lock screen.

Android fans are thereby waiting for lock screen widgets with Android 14.

The Focus feature was introduced on Apple devices with iOS 15. These features partially lock down Apple iPhones, allowing users to focus on their work.

If the Focus mode is set to Work, the iPhone will display content relevant to the user’s work. This helps improve the experience and focus.

Although Android had profiles similar to Focus Filters in its early days, Google ditched them later on. Android fans are now waiting for the feature to be revived with Android 14.

