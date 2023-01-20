Ethereum (ETH) Developers Proceed With Shanghai Withdrawals … – Bloomberg

Why F1’s Toto Wolff Says Losing Is a Good Thing. As CEO, co-owner and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team, Toto Wolff commands a billion-dollar enterprise that had an unbelievable run of success – until now. But Wolff says losing is a good thing.
Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues and the newest market crazes.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
South Korea Trade Data Show Export Slump Persisting
Abbott Laboratories Says It’s Cooperating With DOJ in Baby Formula Probe
US Can Slow Inflation Without Unemployment Spike, Fed Study Says
Fed’s Waller Backs Slowing the Next Rate Hike to 25 Basis Points
Changing Jobs Is Still a Good Way to Get a Raise
Elon Musk Plays Down Impact of His Tweets at Tesla Fraud Trial
Amazon, Microsoft Job Cuts Deal Another Blow to Ailing Seattle
Western Digital Talks With Kioxia Are Said to Be Advancing
Google to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global Workforce
Google Slashes Most Jobs at Area 120 Incubator as Part of Cuts
UK Labour Would Expand Windfall Tax to Freeze Energy Price Cap
US, Allies Agree to Review Russian Crude Price Cap in March
White Americans Collect 92% of Benefits From Investor Tax Breaks
Robert Smith Scours Globe for $20 Billion Comeback After Tax Case
Juventus Soccer Club Hit with 15-Point Slam for False Accounting
Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’
Our Furry Friends Aren’t So Valuable These Days
Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charge Is a Stretch
New York’s Tax Code Is a WFH Nightmare
The Coyotes Working the US Side of the Border Are Often Highly Vulnerable, Too
How Microbes Can Help Solve the World’s Fertilizer Problems
Carlsberg’s New Lager Is Made for a Warming World
Crowded Clinics, 8-Hour Drives and Abortion Pills Are New Reality on Roe’s 50th Anniversary
Brits Are Renting Out Spare Rooms to Beat Cost of Living Crisis
Chinese Battery Plant Investment Faces Local Backlash in Hungary
Gasoline’s Slow Fade Heralds US Supply Pain Now, Gain Later for Climate
Red Tape Is Slowly Killing Hong Kong’s Street Food Stalls
Mayors Implore Washington for Help on Influx of Migrants
The Man Enforcing Texas’ Crackdown on Wall Street Over ESG
This Week in Crypto: FOMO Returns, 3AC Founders Seek Funding (Podcast)
The Global Legal Fallout of FTX (Podcast)
One of FTX’s Biggest Victims Could Be the Bahamas’ Finance Reputation
Source: Getty Images
Olga Kharif
Subscriber Benefit
Subscribe
During their first virtual meeting of the year, Ethereum developers said they are pushing ahead with a key software upgrade that would let people withdraw Ether tokens used to operate the blockchain network.
The developers previously said in December that they are hoping to roll out the upgrade in March. While many developers wanted to include several other features into the upgrade, called Shanghai, a slew of those are being delayed in order to enable token withdrawals as quickly as possible.
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Proceed With Shanghai Withdrawals … – Bloomberg
Why F1’s Toto Wolff Says Losing Is a Good Thing. As CEO, co-owner and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team, Toto Wolff commands a billion-dollar enterprise that had an unbelievable run of success – until now. But Wolff says losing is a good thing.