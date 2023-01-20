Ethereum (ETH) Developers Proceed With Shanghai Withdrawals … – Bloomberg

Why F1’s Toto Wolff Says Losing Is a Good Thing. As CEO, co-owner and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team, Toto Wolff commands a billion-dollar enterprise that had an unbelievable run of success – until now. But Wolff says losing is a good thing.

During their first virtual meeting of the year, Ethereum developers said they are pushing ahead with a key software upgrade that would let people withdraw Ether tokens used to operate the blockchain network.

The developers previously said in December that they are hoping to roll out the upgrade in March. While many developers wanted to include several other features into the upgrade, called Shanghai, a slew of those are being delayed in order to enable token withdrawals as quickly as possible.

