New MacBook Air With 3nm M3 Chip Rumored to Launch in Second … – MacRumors

Apple plans to release a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2023, and it may be equipped with a 3nm chip, according to a report today from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. This chip would likely be Apple’s next-generation M3 chip, which would offer faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to Apple’s current 5nm chips.



“The supply chain is more focused on the more affordable MacBook Air, which is expected to be updated in the second half of 2023 and may be equipped with a 3nm processor,” the report says, citing industry sources. The report does not provide any additional details about the MacBook Air or a more specific launch timeframe.

Apple’s chipmaking partner TSMC kicked off mass production of 3nm chips in late December. The M3 chip in the next MacBook Air could be one of Apple’s first 3nm chips alongside the A17 Bionic chip in iPhone 15 Pro models later this year.

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will also be updated with 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in 2024. This would be a familiar pattern for Apple, as the M1 and M2 chips debuted in the MacBook Air, followed by Pro and Max versions of those chips in the MacBook Pro later.

There’s a few caveats to consider with this report. First, these are the same DigiTimes authors who claimed that the just-announced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would be “delayed” beyond early 2023, which was incorrect. Second, display industry analyst Ross Young last month claimed that a 15-inch MacBook Air would be released in the first half of 2023. If today’s report is accurate, then perhaps both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with 3nm chips will launch in the second half of 2023 instead.

The current MacBook Air with the M2 chip was released in July and features an all-new design with a notch in the display, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Apple also continues to sell a MacBook Air with the M1 chip.

