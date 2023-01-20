BINANCE COIN (BNB) IS SLOWLY RECOVERING AS ACTIVITY IN THE NETWORK SEEMS TO RESUME IN THE PAST FEW DAYS, POLYGON (MATIC) TO UNDERGO A HARD FORK UPGRADE TO REDUCE GAS SPIKES, SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) – Crypto Mode

In a bear market, the biggest price mover and way to attract investors is ecosystem developments. Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have been at the forefront of a slew of ecosystem developments that have boosted investor confidence and improved their market sentiment. Analysts predict that these three coins will likely rise in value in 2023.

Binance Coin and Polygon have a large user base, which can be a double-edged sword. While an established customer base solidifies Binance Coin and Polygon’s industry position, it also limits their growth. Snowfall Protocol is a relatively new player with unique functionality and high growth potential.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a multi-chain interoperability protocol that allows for secure asset transfers and cross-chain transactions between blockchains. With Snowfall Protocol (SNW), you can exchange stablecoins, bridge assets, stake your assets, wrap NFTs for cross-chain swaps, and move your assets to any blockchain – all in one place and with a few clicks. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the first cross-chain transfer ecosystem, allowing users to exchange fungible and non-fungible assets across EVM and non-EVM compatible chains.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) are well-established market leaders in price and ecosystem development.

Binance Coin Beats FUD Continues to Rise In 2023

Binance Coin has entered an uptrend after overcoming massive rumors of insolvency that threatened the collapse of yet another crypto behemoth in 2022. The price of BNB had increased by more than 28% in 2023. Binance Coin serves as the primary cryptocurrency in the Binance ecosystem. It powers the main Binance website as well as its DeFi and NFT ecosystems.

Binance has been at the forefront of ecosystem development and market support, recently obtaining court approval to buy out sinking Voyager’s Crypto Customer Accounts despite SEC opposition. Binance has seen increased activity in recent days, bringing the total value locked (TVL) in the ecosystem to nearly $5 billion.

Polygon to Undergo Hard Fork to Address Gas Spikes and Chain Reorganization

According to a blog post published on Polygon’s website Thursday, Polygon Labs appears to be moving forward with its plans to hard fork the network next week on January 17. A hard fork is a change in the cryptocurrency code that renders the new version incompatible with previous versions, requiring all network node operators to update to the latest software.

Polygon’s fork aims to reduce gas price spikes that occur when there is a lot of activity on the chain and also to reduce the issue of chain reorganizations. Reorgs are typically caused by network errors or malicious attacks, causing blockchain networks to temporarily split in two, resulting in lost or duplicate transactions for the duration of the reorg.

To address this issue, Mateusz Rzeszowski, Polygon governance facilitator for reorgs, suggests shortening the sprint length from 64 to 16 blocks. This would shorten the time it takes to confirm a transaction and, as a result, reduce the likelihood of reorgs.



Snowfall’s Final Round of Presale Campaign Nearly Complete, Less Than 15% Remaining

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is now less than two weeks away and less than 15% away from the end of its highly successful presale campaign. With a proposed launch of February 3, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) presale campaign has been running since the third quarter of last year.

Even with unfavorable market conditions, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) still managed to raise $3 million in the first two rounds. In addition, the value of tokens increased by 500% in the recently concluded round 3. This surge was due to a large number of investors pouring money into Snowfall Protocol (SNW).

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has sold out more than 85% of the allotted 100M Snowfall tokens in the current round, which is also the final. Snowfall Protocol will launch with the first listing on PancakeSwap, with others to come later.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is expected to outperform most coins this year, with gains of up to 5000% . Join the presale campaign today while you still can!!!

