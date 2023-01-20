Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 brings Unbelievable iPhone 13 price cut deal; save Rs. 20000 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is just around the corner. The annual Amazon sale that offers exclusive deals across categories for its Prime members has a huge number of amazing deals for everyone. This year, the sale will begin on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 12:00 am and run through July 24, 2022. And while Prime members will see a wide range of products on discount across smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances and more, probably one of the best deals is set for iPhone 13 and other models in the series. The iPhone 13 price cut can bring down the cost of the smartphone by as much as Rs. 20,000. Read on to check details.

Amazon has announced up to 40% off on mobile phones and accessories. This would include brands like Apple, iQOO, Samsung, Realme, Oppo and more. On top of that, there is an additional 10% discount on using ICICI and SBI debit and credit cards. Plus there will be exchange offers, no cost EMI, free screen replacement and additional coupon based discounts as well.

This means, if you decide to buy the iPhone 13 at the sale, you will have multiple layers of discounts which will result in pretty big savings. According to the company, buyers will be able to save up to Rs. 20,000 on not only iPhone 13, but iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max under this iPhone price cut deal. While the company has not revealed the final pricing for the smartphones, it is expected that the smartphone will see more than Rs. 10,000 discount on its retail price. This assertion is being made as Amazon is selling iPhone 13, 128GB for Rs. 69,900 instead of Rs. 79,900 at present, without any ongoing sales. And if there are any exchange deals on the smartphone, the deal will just be even sweeter.

Do note that right now it is not clear what the price of the iPhone 13 during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will be. Also, unless you have a Prime membership, you will not be able to reap benefits of the offer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71657959518743

source