PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run … – WDW News Today

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption.

Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.

Thankfully, Disney has sent crews to clean the exterior of the building now, ahead of the grand opening of the ride on April 4th, just a few short weeks away.

The building is quite dirty, but it doesn’t seem to be anything a simple power wash can’t fix.

We assume (and hope) this cleaning project will move to the canopy next, which has had visible staining for quite some time already.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Previous

Next

Are you serious stop w these reports custodian and 3rd shift can only do so much. We live in a crazy climate in fl where things are going to get dirty rained on etc and wdw nor any company is going to drop everything and clean it. I am sorry thats not how the world wrks nor priorities in buiness wdw gets to it eventually as apose to uni seaworld parks and the lot that never do and leave rides to rot too.

I’m not sure custodial cleans buildings in construction zones.

What you are failing to understand is that park appearance is part of the “product” guests pay for, pretty heavily I might add, when they purchase park tickets. Asthestics and cleanliness are expected and nothing less should be given a pass.

Not when under construction.

When is the “Power Wash Simulator, Disney edition” coming out?

I can’t wait to clean till the Disney Magic Comes Back!

we are just funding the elites while they watch us ride the terrible rides and steal our kids future.

It is “Loam” that is coating the show building & Tron canopy. It is common on construction sites throughout Florida. It is not simple dirt, but Loam is a combination of clay, sand & hummus (decomposing plant material). In Florida it is always stirred up & goes airborne in open construction sites and STICKS to neighboring structures and homes. Because of the unique combination it encourages mold & algae growth which gets darker as it accumates & grows. That is why it looks so dark & filthy so quickly. Until all the open exposed ground is covered by grass, plantings or walkways the loan will continue to blow around and stick to nearby structures. This may not be the last time they will need to clean the show building & canopy as every open exposed ground surface is still not covered. Even a light dusting of Loam after this current “power wash” will still encourage mold & algae growth very soon. Unfortunately it will be most visible on the “white canopy” when it develops again.

Comment

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

All times are Eastern (ET)

(function() {

window.mc4wp = window.mc4wp || {

listeners: [],

forms: {

on: function(evt, cb) {

window.mc4wp.listeners.push(

{

event : evt,

callback: cb

}

);

}

}

}

})();

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source