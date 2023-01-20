Analytics Insight
Despite the crypto market experiencing a decline in the past 24 hours, Bitgert (BRISE) is one of the coins that have done very well in the market today, while Shiba Inu has tanked. Looking at their charts on the CMC chain, these coins posted quite varying price performances.
Bitgert has taken a different trajectory from the rest of the market because of the massive buying pressure the coin has been registering in the past few days. This performance is indicative of the adoption and the hype that these coins have experienced in the past few days. However, Shiba Inu is struggling to remain stable.
According to crypto analysts, the Bitgert coin has the potential to maintain the same growth for the next few days, even if the market dumps. This is because the Brise project is releasing major products in the next few days. Shiba Inu might also do well in the next few days. Here are the reasons why these coins are posting this performance;
The Bitgert coin is doing well in the market because of the news surrounding the exchange. The Bitgert exchange is now live on Paybrise, and according to the latest data, it has registered almost 10k downloads so far. This is massive adoption considering it went live about 72 hours ago.
The Bitgert exchange has also posted a spike in the number of transactions since the android version launch. Therefore, the adoption of this exchange is one of the factors growing the Bitgert price today.
The ongoing Bitgert exchange android version airdrop is another reason BRISE is doing well in the market today. Many crypto investors are buying Bitgert to increase their chances of getting the airdrop. So these are factors making Bitgert do well in the market today, according to crypto analysts.
The Shiba Inu price performance today is bearish, with a 10% decline in the past 24 hours. But the coin might do well in the next few days due to the expected launch of the Shibarium protocol. The team has also launched the testnet for this layer 2 blockchain solution which has been one of the biggest reasons why crypto enthusiasts have been buying this coin.
With the Shibarium testnet already live, the crypto community is expecting the real protocol to go live in the next few days. That’s why they have been buying Shiba Inu in large in anticipation of the bullish explosion that will be triggered by the Shibarium official launch.
Even with the market tumbling, Bitgert and Shiba Inu are expected to maintain a stable performance this week. Therefore, they might be some of the best buys today and going into this weekend.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation launched in July 2021 and has grown rapidly with lots of developments and products Bitgert is the most trusted crypto of 2023 and it is expected to become a part of Top 10 cryptocurrencies with a estimated market cap of $10 Billion USDK now more about Bitgert here: https://bitgert.com
Shiba Inu Price Dumps, As Bitgert (BRISE) Remain Impressive Today – Here Are The Reasons
