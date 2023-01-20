This M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $100 off, plus $40 off AppleCare – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Exclusive savings drop prices on Apple's new 2022 MacBook Air with M2.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD is heavily discounted, with bonus savings on AppleCare.

The exclusive MacBook Air deal knocks $100 off the upgraded configuration in Space Gray when you shop through this activation link* and enter promo code APINSIDER during checkout. With the coupon, the price drops to $1,399.

Upgraded M2 chip

Equipped with Apple’s new M2 chip featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, along with 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, the 2022 ultraportable laptop (part number MLXX3LL/A) also comes with a 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, making it a great travel companion.

AppleCare discounted

In addition to a system discount, AppleCare for the M2 MacBook Air is $40 off.

AppleCare is also $40 off with the same APINSIDER code, bringing the price down to $189. The 3-year protection plan can be tacked on to the system in your Adorama shopping cart.

(*) How to redeem the APINSIDER promo code

To activate the APINSIDER code, simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this cost-saving activation link (otherwise the code won’t work). Add the MacBook Air to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code APINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session.

Additional tech deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Must click through pricing button and enter promo code APINSIDER in same browsing session.

Must click through pricing button and enter promo code APINSIDER in same browsing session.

The exclusive MacBook Air deal knocks $100 off the upgraded configuration in Space Gray when you shop through this activation link* and enter promo code APINSIDER during checkout. With the coupon, the price drops to $1,399.

Equipped with Apple’s new M2 chip featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, along with 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, the 2022 ultraportable laptop (part number MLXX3LL/A) also comes with a 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, making it a great travel companion.

AppleCare is also $40 off with the same APINSIDER code, bringing the price down to $189. The 3-year protection plan can be tacked on to the system in your Adorama shopping cart.

To activate the APINSIDER code, simply follow the steps below.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Exclusive savings have arrived on Apple's brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini — with every retail configuration now $100 off. Prices start at just $499.

Closeout deals are already in effect on previous generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to make room for 2023 inventory.

Some of the hottest deals we rounded up today include $150 off an M2 MacBook Air, 45% off a 14" Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop, Amazon Fire Smart TVs from $190 to $390, and the lowest price in 30 days on a 1080P HP WiFi Projector & Screen.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple has added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they stack up versus the M1 Max and M1 Pro models.

The M2 Pro Mac mini bridges the gap between entry-level and high-end. Here's how it compares to the baseline Mac Studio.

On January 17, Apple refreshed its Mac mini with the M2 Apple Silicon processor — and more. Here's how the new M2 and M2 Pro models compare to the 2020 M1 Mac mini.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

How to cancel a subscription to Tweetbot or other Twitter clients

The best Microsoft 365 package for your budget in 2023

Belkin Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand review: Minimalistic, gets the job done

Save $100 on Apple's MacBook Pro 2023 & new Mac mini, prices as low as $499

Feds looking at Goldman Sachs' Apple Card business unit

Timothee Chalamet feels left out of Apple TV+ in new ad

Layoffs in some of Apple's retail channels have begun

Retailers are slashing last-gen MacBook Pros by up to $600 to make way for 2023 models

Exclusive savings have arrived on Apple's brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini — with every retail configuration now $100 off. Prices start at just $499.

Closeout deals are already in effect on previous generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to make room for 2023 inventory.

Some of the hottest deals we rounded up today include $150 off an M2 MacBook Air, 45% off a 14" Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop, Amazon Fire Smart TVs from $190 to $390, and the lowest price in 30 days on a 1080P HP WiFi Projector & Screen.

At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple's HomeKit ecosystem.

We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with Apple HomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers.

There was a lot to see that works with your iPhone at the 2023 CES. Here's what we loved.

We tracked down all the gear integrating with Apple Find My app while at CES — with or without an AirTag. Here's what we found.

In our long-term review of the iPhone 14 Pro, we differentiate between Apple's marketing machine and nice-to-have features.

Great MagSafe compatible accessories can be attached to a high price tag. Belkin, who has produced several MagSafe-compatible accessories, may have broken the stereotype with the affordable Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand.

The Logitech Pop Keys wireless mechanical keyboard is perfect for anyone with multiple devices and is looking to add a unique pop of color to their office space.

The Element Case Special Ops Apple Watch band brings military style, extra protection to a case-and-band combo for the Apple Watch Series 7 and 8.

The Logitech MX Keys is a Mac-compatible keyboard that rivals the Apple Magic keyboard and is a noteworthy option for users looking for a cheaper solution without sacrificing function and durability.

The new Yale Smart Safe has good HomeKit compatibility, and a ton of great features — but software bugs are an issue right now.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source