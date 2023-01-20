EVWORLD.COM – The Future in Motion Since 1998 ™ – EV World

Motorists Are Being “Priced Away” from Car Ownership As Petrol and Diesel Ban Looms
13 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“This is an attack by the middle class [politicians] and the middle-class eco lobby on the working class and I bet part revenge for Brexit,” the reader alleged…My drive takes 45 to 50 minutes and costs £12.50 in fuel.”
12 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“There are now almost 30 million electric vehicles on the road in total, up from just 10 million at the end of 2020…In the United States, investments in battery manufacturing reached a record $73 billion last year…”
12 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“Demand peaks between 5-9 pm as people return home from work…If vehicle owners were to charge them during the day, this could cut costs and help the grid as the number of electric vehicles increase to meet sustainable goals.”
12 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“…the biggest industrial collaboration project in Canadian automotive history, with 58 Canadian companies contributing to it..received $8.2 million in combined funding…”
12 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“To achieve 300 or more miles…of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds…Setting up a charging network to accommodate that may be a mistake from a safety perspective.”
12 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“…biomedical scientist and science communication expert Carl Bergstom…offered advice on how to help curtail misinformation from scientists’ research in vaccines, epidimelogy and medicine.”
11 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“80 percent of all U.S. households…enjoy a low transportation energy burden…Very high EV energy burdens, ranging from 10 percent to 64 percent, would persist for the lowest-income households and would be concentrated in the Midwest, Hawaii and Alaska…”
11 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“…the screen could become a (very thin) travelling billboard…media bar opens the possibility…glimpse of a potentially terrifying future.”
11 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“Money for the program comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will allocate $5 billion for low- and zero-emissions school buses over the next five years…
“First Student plans to put electric buses on the roads as early as next fall, including in Missouri?s El Dorado Springs R-II School District.”
11 Jan 2023 | Synopsis
“As we transition to a post-carbon world, EV rebates show us the real danger of creating a future where some people reap the benefits of a green transition and others – most often the less fortunate – are left behind.”
The editors and readers of Britain’s Express newspaper seem to think so, but have they done the math?
Published: 2023-01-13
