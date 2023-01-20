Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube – PhoneArena

[Exclusive] Nothing is working on not one, but two wireless earphones. Both models have started undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions.

While one could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick which I leaked earlier, the other could be the Ear (2).#Nothing

Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones receive the SGS Fimko certification. The Nothing B157 have already cleared the Indian BIS certification.#Nothing#NothingEar1Stick#NothingEar2pic.twitter.com/p0LbxBSIlv

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Things that are NOT allowed:

source