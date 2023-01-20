Home Latest News Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube –...

Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube – PhoneArena

By
Aabha Sharma
-

[Exclusive] Nothing is working on not one, but two wireless earphones. Both models have started undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions.
While one could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick which I leaked earlier, the other could be the Ear (2).#Nothing
Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones receive the SGS Fimko certification. The Nothing B157 have already cleared the Indian BIS certification.#Nothing#NothingEar1Stick#NothingEar2pic.twitter.com/p0LbxBSIlv
Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox
Things that are NOT allowed:

source

Previous articleBinge Alert: These Are the Must-Watch Hindi TV Shows on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream this weekend – Times Now
Next articleTesla Stock Has Split. Here's What Could Happen Next. – Barron's
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR