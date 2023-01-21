Stream It Or Skip It: 'Web Of Death' On Hulu, A Docuseries About Murders Solved By Online True Crime Sleuths – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ on CBS and Paramount+, Where The Singer Continues To Secure Her “Queen Of Christmas” Bid

Pee-Wee Herman’s 1988 Christmas Special Proved There’s Nothing Sinister About Offering Youngsters an Alternative to Strait-Laced Normalcy

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Le Pupille’ on Disney+, a Delightful Christmas Short About Nuns, Orphans and the Great Cake That Stands Between Them

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Violent Night’ on Streaming, Starring David Harbour as a Santa Who Can Unleash Hell When He Has To

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Will Be The Show’s Final Season on Netflix

Will Forte Bravely Admits He Was “Jumping For Joy” When Fox Canceled The Cult Fave ‘The Last Man On Earth’

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ + More

What Time Will ‘Violent Night’ be on Peacock? How To Watch David Harbour’s Christmas Action Movie Online

‘To Leslie’: Andrea Riseborough Is The Oscar Underdog That Cate Blanchett and Gwyneth Paltrow Want You To Root For

Alec Baldwin Will Be Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Julian Sands, Actor in ‘A Room With a View,’ Declared Missing After Hiking in California Mountains

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘To Leslie’ on VOD, in Which Andrea Riseborough Gives a Riveting Portrayal of a Woman in the Grip of Alcoholism

Alyssa Farah Griffin Clashes With Joy Behar Over Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Charges on ‘The View’: “He Bears Responsibility”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pez Outlaw’ on Netflix, A True Crime Story Sweeter Than Candy

Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman Reminisce About Their First Date, Back When They Were Tweens in the ’80s: “It Was Adorable”

‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Alec Baldwin Breaking News Interruption: “ABC, This Could Have Waited!”

‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’ Documentary Found The Late Rocker Spinning Yarns Of Glory And Regret

‘If These Walls Could Sing’ Charts History Of The World’s Most Famous Recording Studio

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ on Paramount+, A Doc That Observes The Rise And Legacy Of The ’70s Soft Rock Sound

‘Depeche Mode 101’ Is ‘80s Synth Pop Postcard And Reality TV Blueprint

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Strange World’ on Disney+, an Animated Saga With Grand Visuals, Preachy Themes and Forgettable Characters

What Time Will ‘Strange World’ Be on Disney+?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sonic Prime’ on Netflix, A New Adventure for Fans Who Just Wanna Go Fast

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Snow Day’ on Paramount+, a Remake of the Crappy Chevy Chase Comedy, But Now With Crappy Songs

Will ‘The Kardashians’ Return for Season 3 on Hulu?

‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Finale Reveals How North West’s Iconic “Stop” Sign Moment Happened

Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’

Every Pete Davidson Moment in ‘The Kardashians,’ From Showering With Kim to Remembering How She Rejected Him

Where Was HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

‘The Last of Us’ Opening Scene Is Terrifying Thanks to John Hannah

‘The Last of Us’ Series Premiere Recap: Spawn of the Dead

When Do New Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Come Out? Episode 2 Release Date Information

‘1923’ Episode 4 Recap: “War & The Turquoise Tide”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 on Paramount+, Where Jeremy Renner Returns As A Brooding Fixer Between Cop And Criminal

‘Yellowstone’ Star Lilli Kay On Clara’s Surprising LGBTQ+ Kiss: “Queer People Exist Everywhere”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From The Return of Jimmy To Beth’s Horrible Discovery

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 on Paramount+, Where Jeremy Renner Returns As A Brooding Fixer Between Cop And Criminal

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 on Tonight? Next New Episode Streaming Info

Regina Hall Breaks Down in Laughter Presenting Golden Globe to Absent Kevin Costner, Who Is Sheltering in Place in Santa Barbara: “Let’s Pray, Everyone”

Paramount+ Boss Teases There’s “A Lot More Coming” From ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan

‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Episode 6 Recap: I’ll Be Back

‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Episode 5 Recap: Gang War

‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Episode 4 Recap: I Want a New Drug

‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Episode 3 Recap: Maniac Mansion

‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley

Alyssa Farah Griffin Clashes With Joy Behar Over Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Charges on ‘The View’: “He Bears Responsibility”

‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Alec Baldwin Breaking News Interruption: “ABC, This Could Have Waited!”

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Drew Barrymore Forced To Escort Super Horny Dog Off ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “So Embarrassing”

Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman Reminisce About Their First Date, Back When They Were Tweens in the ’80s: “It Was Adorable”

Finn Wolfhard Responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s Claims That He’s A Lousy Kisser on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Headbutted Her”

Chelsea Handler Shocks Drew Barrymore With Dating App Horror Story

Web Of Death is an ABC News docuseries that takes a look at different murder cases that were solved with the help of online sleuths. Whether the cases are current, or they’re cold cases, the docuseries talks to people who used crowdsourcing, online DNA databases, and other methods to gather the evidence needed to solve some pretty heinous crimes.

Opening Shot: Tricia Griffith, owner of the true crime message board Websleuths, drives around the Dallas area.

The Gist: The first episode features Griffith and the users of Websleuths, who took interest in the disappearance of Abraham Shakespeare, a Florida man who won a $30 million state lottery jackpot in 2006, and was reported missing in November, 2009. Shakespeare, like many people in the Lakeland, Florida area, barely scraped by, not helped by the fact that he dropped out of school after 6th grade in order to help his family stay afloat.

But he was a good-hearted man, and that was apparent after he won the lottery, with a ticket that he bought with a dollar he borrowed from a co-worker. He helped family members, friends, and others who came to him. But that generosity led to a constant stream of people with their hands out, leaving Shakespeare disillusioned.

After his disappearance, which wasn’t reported until months after his last known contact, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives came to a dead end. But the Websleuths picked things up, digging up documentation that showed Dee Dee Moore, who claimed she was helping Shakespeare with financial planning, had bought Shakespeare’s home and brought other assets of his into her corporation.

As the online detectives press, the Polk County detective who led the case joined the message board, impressed with their progress. Then things just get crazy, but their work eventually led to law enforcement finding Shakespeare’s body and getting Moore convicted for his murder.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? The anthology format of Web Of Death is like another recent ABC News docuseries, Death In The Dorms.

Our Take: What we were a bit wary of seeing when we sat down to watch Web Of Death was how the producers of the docuseries were going to regard the online sleuths that basically investigate murders in their spare time. Yes, these people are a bit obsessed with true crime, and we see bits here and there at how the people who are doing this online sleuthing sometimes do so at the sacrifice of time with their families.

But the producers of Web Of Death treat these people with some reverence, given the fact that they actually crack cases open. In fact, we were quite impressed with the information that the Websleuths members were able to come up with to tie Dee Dee Moore to Shakespeare’s murder. And as the producers note, Moore was the type of person who had an answer for every question or accusation thrown her way and had a great ability to deflect and redirect. The fact that the Websleuths members stayed on her and were relentless shows how good at this they truly were.

Nothing about the episode stands out style-wise; it’s a pretty straightforward episode of a true crime docuseries, but the theme of this series has the potential to show viewers just what’s possible when people who are determined to get to the truth are able to accomplish things that law enforcement can’t, either because of a lack of manpower, procedural entanglements or both.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: Antoinette Andrews, Shakespeare’s former girlfriend and the father of his now-adult son (and a lottery winner herself!) talks about how she still misses the energy Shakespeare brought to their relationship and to his relationship with her son.

Sleeper Star: Griffith has a wicked sense of humor, and a cool part-time gig: She does voice overs for telephone menu systems. She also encountered Ted Bundy in the ’70s in Salt Lake City and somehow managed to live to tell the tale.

Most Pilot-y Line: When Moore herself got on the Websleuths message board to respond to all the speculation about here, Griffith said, “That stirred things up, you might say.” That was probably the biggest understatement of the whole episode.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Web Of Death doesn’t treat the online detectives at the series’ core as anything but the smart, resourceful group they are. That focus makes the series a heck of a lot more interesting to watch.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

This story has been shared 8,513 times. 8,513

This story has been shared 4,451 times. 4,451

This story has been shared 3,298 times. 3,298

This story has been shared 2,782 times. 2,782

This story has been shared 2,319 times. 2,319

This story has been shared 2,282 times. 2,282

This story has been shared 1,760 times. 1,760

This story has been shared 1,512 times. 1,512

This story has been shared 1,501 times. 1,501

This story has been shared 1,425 times. 1,425

This story has been shared 1,198 times. 1,198

This story has been shared 846 times. 846

This story has been shared 843 times. 843

This story has been shared 621 times. 621

This story has been shared 585 times. 585

source