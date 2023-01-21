State Stimulus Payments in 2023: These States Are Still Sending Out Checks – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Dozens of states announced tax rebates in 2022. Find out which are still sending payments in the new year.

It’s a new year, but numerous states are still issuing tax refunds and stimulus checks announced in 2022. Massachusetts only began returning $3 billion in surplus tax revenue to residents in November, and California officials don’t expect to finish issuing the state’s “middle-class tax refunds” until mid-January.

New Jersey homeowners haven’t even started getting payments from the state’s $2 billion property tax relief program, which was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy last summer. Those likely won’t go out until the spring.

Your state could still be sending out checks, too. See if you qualify and how much you could be owed.



Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. The state expects 95% of the payments to go out this year, with the remaining checks reportedly arriving by Jan. 15, 2023.

How much California residents will receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size.

Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 are ineligible for the payments.

State residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 should have gotten a physical check for $750 by Sept. 30, thanks to the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment. (Joint filers will get $1,500.)

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill in May to get the refunds to taxpayers sooner, with more than half already cashed by late August. Filers who received an extension and filed by the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023.

After Gov. John Carney approved the Delaware Relief Rebate Program in April, a $300 stimulus check was cut for all residents who filed their 2020 tax returns.

Even if you filed jointly, each person should have received a payment, which started going out in May.

Nearly 60,000 Florida families received one-time payments of $450 per child “to offset the costs of rising inflation,” according to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

To qualify, families must receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (also known as welfare), be a foster parent or a relative or nonrelative caregiver or participate in the Guardianship Assistance Program.

You didn’t need to apply for the benefit, which was automatically mailed to eligible recipients. According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, checks should have arrived in time for Florida’s “back to school” sales tax holiday, held from July 25 to Aug. 7.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in March authorizing rebates to taxpayers who filed their state returns for both 2020 and 2021. Single taxpayers received $250 in May, with heads of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

Partial-year residents, those who pay little or no income taxes, or individuals who owe taxes, child support or other payments may have received a smaller rebate.

The Department of Revenue started issuing rebates in May and, according to its website, most residents who filed their 2021 state return by April 18 should have received theirs by early August.

Hawaii residents started receiving tax rebates at the end of August.

Hawaii residents who earned under $100,000 in 2021 — or $200,000 if they filed jointly — should receive a one-time $300 tax rebate this year. Dependents are also eligible for the rebate, so a qualifying family of four could receive $1,200.

Individuals who earned more than $100,000 and couples who earned more than $200,000 qualifiy for a $100 payout.

Direct deposits began being issued in late August, but physical checks didn’t start going out until the week of Oct. 17, according to the state Department of Taxation.

Taxpayers who file their 2021 state tax returns between July 31 and December 31, 2022, should receive direct deposit up to 10 weeks after their return is accepted by the tax department, or 12 weeks if they requested a physical check.

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill in February giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater.

Checks started going out in March and residents can review the status of their rebate online.

Illinois’ $1.83 billion relief package includes income and property tax rebates that should be going out through November.

Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive a $50 income tax rebate while couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Filers can also earn $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents. In all, a family of four can earn as much as $300.

Illinois residents who paid state property taxes in 2021 and meet certain salary requirements are also eligible for a separate rebate of up to $300.

Checks started going out the week of Sept. 12, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET in an email.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Family Relief Plan also included several tax holidays and rebates, including a suspension of the state’s sales tax on groceries from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and a permanent expansion of the earned income credit from 18% to 20% of the federal credit.

Hoosiers are eligible for $125 rebates regardless of income, thanks to the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law,

Direct deposit payments started going out in May with printed checks slated to be sent to the 1.7 million taxpayers who didn’t provide banking information in July. Dispersal was held up until mid-August, Gov. Eric Holcomb told Fox 59, “because the paper supply required was delayed.”

During the wait, the Indiana Legislature tacked on another $200 to each check.

The combined payments — $325 for individuals, or $650 for married couples filing jointly — will be included in one paper check. It took until early October to print all 1.7 million paper checks.

Indiana residents who didn’t receive a rebate should contact the state’s Department of Revenue.

Maine taxpayers who filed their 2021 state tax returns and have an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 were eligible for an $850 direct relief payment this year. Couples filing jointly received a single payment of $1,700.

Checks were sent out starting in July, WMTW reported., but you can check on the status of your refund via Maine’s government portal.

Under a 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F, state tax revenue in Massachusetts is tied to fluctuations in wages and salaries, with any excess returned to taxpayers. This year marks only the second time since the law was enacted that the refund has been triggered.

The first checks and direct deposits from the $3 billion surplus started going out Nov. 1 and more will be issued until about mid-December, the administration said. The refund is equal to approximately 14% of an individual’s 2021 state income tax liability.

If you filed your 2021 state tax return after Oct. 17, 2022, you can expect to receive your refunds approximately one month after your file date.

A website has been launched to answer questions and help residents get an estimate of their refund. A call center is also available at 877-677-9727.

Massachusetts already sent $500 stimulus checks to low-income workers in the spring.

Certain Minnesota frontline workers are eligible to receive a one-time payment of $750, including emergency responders, health care staff, court officials and retail workers.

Almost 1.2 million workers applied for Minnesota’s frontline bonus check by the July 22 deadline, according to the Duluth News Tribune, and more than 667,000 were approved.

Applicants should have been notified in mid-August, with payments beginning Oct. 5.

Some 2 million New Jersey households are getting property tax rebates, thanks to the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR), a $2 billion property tax relief program.

Homeowners making up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 rebates on their property taxes, while those who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive $1,000. (Renters who earn up to $150,000 will receive $450 checks.)

The rebates, issued via check and direct deposit, will be coming later than many other states’ payouts: New Jersey state treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino would only confirm it would be “no later than May 2023,” Patch.com reported.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.

The Land of Enchantment issued a rebate to all taxpayers — $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for joint filers, heads of households and surviving spouses.

The payments were broken into two parts: The first checks went out in June, and the second in August.

The state also issued $250 rebates in July to taxpayers who filed individually and earned less than $75,000. (Married couples filing jointly with incomes under $150,000 received $500).

In June, about 3 million New York state homeowners received property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. Those who qualified should have automatically been sent a check by the end of June, but details on eligibility are available at the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website.

In addition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation granting hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-class city homeowners a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150.

Owners of one, two, or three-family residences who had incomes of $250,000 or less in 2020 qualift, provided the property is their primary residence.

Homeowners who received a School Tax Relief (STAR) credit or exemption for fiscal year 2023 were sent checks automatically starting in late August.

Owners who do not receive a STAR exemption but believe they are eligible for the rebate will be able to file an application. The deadline for filing a claim is in November, and those rebate checks should go out in the fall.

In July, more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities started receiving their part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

The maximum standard rebate is for $650, according to the Department of Revenue, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost that amount to $975.

If you believe you qualify but didn’t receive a rebate, you can check your status with the Where’s My Rebate? tool.

Thanks to a budget surplus, Rhode Island taxpayers with families are receiving a one-time Child Tax Rebate of $250 per child (up to $750 for three dependent children), thanks to a state budget surplus.

To earn the refund, individual filers must earn $100,000 or less and joint filers must have a combined income of less than $200,000.

Checks started going out in October, according to Rhode Island’s Division of Taxation, but residents who received an extension to file their 2021 state tax returns by October 2022 should have started receiving their rebates in December.

You can check your Child Tax Rebate status on the Division of Taxation website.

Income tax refund checks of up to $800 started going out to South Carolina taxpayers in November. Any resident who paid taxes will receive a rebate, with the amount increasing based on their tax liability, up to an $800 cap.

Married couples who filed jointly will receive only one rebate. Those who did not pay income taxes — around 44% of South Carolinians — will not receive a check.

If you filed your 2021 income tax return by Oct.17, you should have received your rebate by the end of 2022. If you file after the Oct. 17 extension deadline but before Feb. 15, 2023, you will get your rebate in March 2023.

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to calculate your refund and track your check.

Millions of Virginians received one-time tax rebates worth $250, or $500 if they filed jointly. Payments were made by printed checks and direct deposit. (The Virginia Department of Taxation’s website lists information regarding who is eligible.)

Payments started going out Sept. 19 and, according to Virginia Department of Taxation Commissioner Craig Burns, all taxpayers who filed their returns by Nov. 1 should have received theirs by the end of 2022.

Physical checks were issued to individuals who did not include banking information in their return, whose direct deposit was declined or whose rebate was offset by outstanding debts.

