What to Expect From Apple's Earnings Results Today Following … – MacRumors

Apple is set to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call for investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Keep reading for some key things to know about Apple’s fourth quarter, including analyst expectations for revenue and more.

Apple’s fourth quarter ran from June 26 through September 24, according to the company’s 2022 fiscal calendar. Apple launched or started accepting pre-orders for several new products during this period, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, and more:

On average, Apple is estimated to report revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance. This would be a September quarter revenue record for Apple and 6.5% higher than the $83.4 billion that Apple reported in the year-ago quarter.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the company’s fourth quarter earnings results. The call should be around one hour long and will include a Q&A segment with analysts.

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Apple’s Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available at a later time for replay.

Investors will be listening for any potential commentary surrounding the economy amid higher-than-average inflation and recession concerns around the world.

Apple’s first quarter of fiscal 2023 began September 25 and runs through December 31. The quarter has already included the launch of new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip and the 10th-generation iPad, along with pre-orders for a new Apple TV.

Apple has not provided guidance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but analysts expect Apple to post single-digit year-over-year growth in Q1 2023.

AAPL is currently trading at around $147, down around 20% from a 52-week high of $182.94.

