Shiba Inu News: Binance To Add $76M Of SHIB; Is Shiba Inu Coin Price Pump Near? – CoinGape

Home » News » Shiba Inu News: Binance To Add $76M Of SHIB; Is Shiba Inu Price Pump Near?

Shiba Inu News: Shiba Inu Coin, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency price hasn’t seen much price action over the past 30 days. SHIB price is on a constant decline due to the recent market collapse. However, a recent update has landed in the interest of the Shiba Inu coin which can pump its price ahead.

According to the Shiba Archives, Binance is planning to boost its holding by adding more Shiba Inu coins. The world’s largest crypto exchange will be attaching $76 million worth of SHIB ahead.

Coingape reported Binance.US made a bid to take over Voyager Digital assets. The press release mentioned the deal worth around $1.022 billion. However, this huge announcement came amid growing criticism over its reserves.

Voyager stated that Binance.US offered the highest and the best bid on its assets. This deal also carries an additional consideration of up to $20 million worth of incremental value.

Nansen reported that in the bid to acquire Voyager assert, Binance will add $76 million worth of Shiba Inu with other assets. It will also be adding $255 million of Ethereum (ETH) and $62 million of VBX tokens.

Coingape reported that the Shiba Inu coin burn rate skyrocketed by 600% over the past 24 hours. As per the tracker, 27.2 million Shiba Inu coins have been burned in just 4 mega transactions.

The second largest meme crypto is still holding a market cap of more than $4.5 billion.

Shiba Inu Coin price is down by 8% over the past 30%. However, SHIB price is marginally up over the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu is trading at an average price of $ $0.000008, at the press time. It is holding a 24 hour trading volume of $58 million,

Can Cardano (ADA) Price Blast Past $3 In The Upcoming 2023 Bull Run?

End Of Bitcoin Bear Market In 2023 If BTC Breaks This Price Level?

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

source