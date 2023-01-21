Argentina vs. Croatia live stream: Watch the semi-final game for free – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are only four teams left, so if you’re now just finding out how to watch the World Cup, you’ve missed out on some serious action. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bother — the biggest matches are still to come, including the two semi-finals and the final. It’s safe to say the quarter-finals were dramatic; Croatia has advanced to the semi-finals after a huge shock victory over the favorites, Brazil, and Argentina had a similarly close call, and were almost toppled by the Netherlands. Croatia will be hoping for another upset win, but Argentina is on an upswing, and is determined to see Lionel Messi off with a World Cup win. Will Argentina get its wish, or will Croatia claim another huge scalp? You’ll have to tune in to find out, and the good news is you can do that without paying dime, using this free Argentina vs Croatia live stream.

If you’ve not taken advantage of FuboTV‘s free trial offer, then now is absolutely the best time to do it. FuboTV hosts Fox Sports, which is broadcasting all of the World Cup 2022 games, and it lasts a week, so it now includes the final as well. Grab it today and it’ll run out after the World Cup is over, making this the perfect time to pull the trigger, if you’ve been holding out. FuboTV also gives you access to 133 live channels, so there’s plenty to watch around the World Cup games, so make sure you check those out as well. It’s $70 a month after the free trial, though, so keep that expiration date in mind if you’re not wanting to pay for a month’s subscription. But even with that in mind, this is by far the best option to watch the world’s biggest sports tournament, and FuboTV’s offer is unmissable for all sports fans.

If you’re a World Cup junkie, like us, then you may have already used your free trial and are looking for another option. In that case, check out Sling TV‘s offer. It’s not a free trial, so you will need some change, but it’s a fantastic deal. Subscribe to Sling Blue and you’ll get 50% off your first month, which means you get the rest of the World Cup 2022 and 41 live TV channels for just $20. That’s an solid discount, and while it’s not as good as grabbing it at the start of the tournament, it’s still worth considering if you’re keen to watch Argentina vs. Croatia and the rest of the soccer games.

The last, but really not last, option is Hulu + Live TV. It’s not offering a free trial, or a discount on your first month, so why are we signal-boosting it here? Simply put, it’s showing the World Cup, and it’s one of the best live TV streaming services available. Hulu + Live TV is showing the World Cup matches, but also comes with 75 live TV channels, and built-in subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Both of those services offer huge amounts of content by themselves, and once you add them in, the $70 price begins to look quite reasonable.

