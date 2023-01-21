Euro TV Tune-In Alert: Spanish Spy Series 'Garcia!' Premieres … – The Euro TV Place

Go abroad, one show at a time.

From the looks of HBO Max’s English-subtitled trailer for its Max Original Spanish action-adventure spy drama series Garcia!, it looks to be a fun and exciting romp!



Spanning six decades in Spain’s tumultuous political history, and blending satire and suspense for a fast-paced, genre-bending adventure, the six-episode Garcia! is definitely on my to-watch list now (especially since I can understand what folks are saying in the trailer.)

Based on the graphic novel ¡García! by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, Garcia! follows Antonia (Veki Velilla, Cathedral of the Sea), a young reporter who quickly becomes embroiled in an elaborate political conspiracy after accidentally defrosting a cryogenically-frozen secret agent from the 1960s.

Finding himself thrust into a fractured modern world, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz, El Cid), a former pawn in fascist dictator Francisco Franco’s regime, must rely on Antonia’s help to fit in — and decide where his loyalties lie amid a conspiracy to upend the Spanish government.



Garcia!, a Max Original, premieres in the US with its first two episodes tomorrow, Friday, October 28, exclusively on HBO Max. New episodes will drop weekly through November 25.

The cast includes Emilio Gutiérrez Caba (The Vineyard), Francisco Reyes (30 Coins), Nico Romero (Cable Girls), Helio Pedregal (The Minions of Midas), Mario Pardo (30 Coins), Miki Molina (Veneno), Marina Gatell (The Cook of Castamar), Pepe Ocio (High Seas), and Silvia Abascal (Cathedral of the Sea).

