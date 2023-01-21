Bitcoin's Price Is Rallying After Hitting a 3-Month Low This Week … – NextAdvisor

Share
Mortgages
Credit Cards
Loans
Insurance
Banking
Financial Goals
Follow Us
A Colder Crypto Winter? How the Latest Meltdown Affects Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Keep Slumping Amid FTX Fallout. What’s Next for the Crypto Market
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices are Holding Steady After Latest Big Fed Rate Hike
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Usually Mirror the Stock Market. Is That Changing?
How the Changing Economy and Midterm Elections Will Affect Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices
‘A Nothing Burger’: How Expectations Are Influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Following Latest Fed Rate Increase
How the Ethereum Merge and Next Week’s Fed Meeting Will Shake Up Bitcoin and Other Crypto Prices
The Ethereum Merge Is Complete. Here’s What Investors Should Know About It
The Ethereum Merge Is Complete. What Investors Should Know About How It Will Influence the Price
How Another Fed Rate Increase Could Impact Bitcoin’s Price, Based on These 4 Charts
Senior Editorial Director
John Puterbaugh is a journalist with more than 10 years of experience leading editorial teams in personal…
Senior Staff Writer
Alex Gailey is an experienced personal finance journalist covering trends, news, and ideas on money.…
Share
Bitcoin’s price is recovering after it dropped below $19,000 this week for the first time since the June crypto market crash. But some experts say it could still drop even further this month.
Bitcoin climbed above $21,000 for the first time since late August on Friday morning, with ethereum rising above $1,700 for the first time since late last month.
Before Friday’s increases, Bitcoin and ethereum prices have been on the downswing since a mini rally in early August, and there is no end in sight to the macroeconomic factors experts say will keep holding them down. September also has a track record of poor performance — more bad news for bitcoin and ethereum, which increasingly track the performance of the stock market.
Bitcoin and ethereum prices tumbled last week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at more federal interest rate hikes ahead. It could be a sign of what’s to come: The next Fed meeting will take place Sept. 20-21, and another rate increase is expected.
Global conflict and challenges are contributing to America’s stubborn inflation, experts say. Russia’s war in Ukraine is in its seventh month, and the related European energy crisis is likely to make for a tough winter. And then there is the strained relationship between the U.S. and China.
“The geopolitical situation is dominating the conversation. Continued war means continued inflation,” says Martin Hiesboeck, head of blockchain and crypto research at Uphold. “At the same time, we have a situation we have never had before: almost full employment, expanding economy, and yet unprecedented price hikes.”
Here’s why all this could spell trouble for bitcoin and ethereum prices this month:
When economic uncertainty is high, confidence in riskier assets like crypto and tech stocks drops.
“The retail trader is starting to panic again as meme stocks and cryptos fall under pressure,” according Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage firm Oanda. Moya continues to see correlation between bitcoin and tech stocks, and “that could spell trouble for bitcoin.”
As U.S. companies continue to reduce headcount via layoffs, the stock market continues to lag. The ramifications for bitcoin, ethereum, and the crypto market are clear, according to Moya.
“If the mood remains that it will be a bad September swoon on Wall Street, a retest of the summer lows seems inevitable,” Moya says.
Crypto expert and market analyst Wendy O says bitcoin would need to move above $26,700 for her to become short-term bullish. Bitcoin hasn’t come close to that price since June.
“Are we going to be able to do that? I don’t know yet, but one thing I am noticing with bitcoin is that we kissed $24,800 [on July 30] and we had a couple of attempts to sustain and flip above but we were unable to do so,” O says. “We might get a little bit of a retest but then continue to go upward.”
Moya and O have both said bitcoin could still drop to $10,000 or lower before there’s any reason to think we’re coming out of the current crypto winter.
Geopolitical tensions have had a negative effect on crypto prices in recent weeks.
Cryptocurrencies could fall back down to lows as we saw in June, possibly even further, if geopolitical tensions continue to intensify around the world, experts say. While July was the best month since 2020 for stocks and crypto, rising tensions between China and the U.S., the two largest economies in the world, “won’t support risk appetite anytime soon,” according to Moya.
“The macroeconomic environment continues to cause fear for investors, as the European energy crisis dominates headlines,” according to Marcus Sotiriou, a market analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock. “Germany’s sanctions against Russia have led to the shutdown of the NordStream pipeline, which has resulted in gas prices soaring.”
The crypto market has been closely correlated with the stock market since the start of the year, so when stocks fall because of the current conflicts in the world, cryptocurrencies most likely will too. On top of that, the U.S. economy is wrestling with four-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and a potential recession. Hiesboeck says more uncertainty around the world’s politics and the U.S. economy means more unpredictability of the markets, and “investors don’t like uncertainty.”
“The July rally was just an interlude, fueled purely by short-term opportunities and not long-term positioning of major players,” Hiesboeck says.
Volatility is the norm with crypto, and that’s why experts recommend keeping your crypto investments to less than 5% of your overall portfolio.
Experts also say to prioritize other aspects of your financial life before investing in crypto, such as saving up for emergencies, paying down high-interest debt, and building a conventional investment portfolio. You should also only invest what you’d be OK losing, since for some investors that possibility becomes a reality.
Thanks for signing up!
We’ll see you in your inbox soon.
Enter your email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Investing
8 min read
Financial Independence
3 min read
Mortgage News
2 min read
Home Equity
4 min read
At NextAdvisor we’re firm believers in transparency and editorial independence. Editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our partners. We do not cover every offer on the market. Editorial content from NextAdvisor is separate from TIME editorial content and is created by a different team of writers and editors.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Thanks for signing up!
We’ll see you in your inbox soon.
Follow us
© 2023 NextAdvisor, LLC A Red Ventures Company All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights) and California Do Not Sell My Personal Information. NextAdvisor may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Bitcoin's Price Is Rallying After Hitting a 3-Month Low This Week … – NextAdvisor
Share