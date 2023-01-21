Lumo Company Launches Contemporary Circus-themed NFT … – CircusTalk

Circus News Monitor and Blog

The Lumo Company was established in 2015 with the need to create innovative and expressive art. Physical and visual expression is the power and the source of the company’s work, which combines circus, movement, and different art forms to create highly visual performances which unveil the abundance of ways there are for people to communicate. In all its shows, the Lumo Company intends to tackle socially engaging themes around issues of power and questions that unite and divide human beings.

The company recently announced the launch of its first NFT collection. NFTs are digital identifiers that provide proof of ownership of a digital object, using a code on the blockchain that is linked to an image or video. Because NFTs are unique, they can be transferred or sold; however, they cannot be divided or copied. Lumo Company’s NFTs will be available to buy on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

“We always aim to create new opportunities for people to access our art. With FINELINE being a highly visual performance, we’re keen to explore how it can be transformed into digital artwork. This collection is particularly exciting for us because, as far as we know, the use of NFTs has not really been explored in contemporary circus yet,” said Lumo Company Founder and Artistic Director Hanna Moisala.

This NFT collection is part of Lumo Company’s performance-led research project: Exploring Global Digital Infrastructures and New Business Models for Contemporary Performance, conducted in collaboration with the University of Nottingham and supported by The Nordic Culture Fund.

To learn more, visit lumocompany.com/fineline or register your interest in the NFT collection here.

