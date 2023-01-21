Google’s Black Friday deals are back, including that $299 Pixel 6a deal – Ars Technica

Front page layout

Black Friday might have come and gone, but Google’s Black Friday deals are still trucking. Google reimplemented many of the deals this week, which were the first and/or best discounts we’ve seen for many of Google’s new products. The highlight of the group is definitely the Pixel 6a, but you get decent deals on the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Chromecasts, and Google’s smart speakers, too.

If you really want the more expensive Pixels with their bigger, high-refresh-rate displays and newer cameras, you can still get deals on those, too. The 90 Hz, 6.3-inch Pixel 7, normally $599, can be had for $499, and the 120 Hz, 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is down to $749 from the normal $899 price. Google’s fine print actually says all these Pixel phone deals will be around until Christmas day.

If you’re really, really into being a Google early adopter, the Pixel Watch is also on sale. The Wi-Fi (not LTE) model is on sale for $299, $50 off the regular price. The Pixel Watch is definitely a good start for Google, which has ignored the wearables market for too long. After criticizing it in our review for being too expensive, this paltry $50 discount still doesn’t seem like much in the face of devices like the $250 Apple Watch SE, which is an all-around better product. This also isn’t exactly the Pixel Watch you’d want. The LTE version is still $399 and isn’t getting a discount. Still, it’s here if you want it.

Finally: Nest stuff! The speakers and smart displays are discounted, too. Most of these deals aren’t available at Amazon, as they’re extremely petty about carrying competitors to Alexa. The Nest Audio speaker, normally $100, is down to $68, while the smaller Nest Mini, normally $49, is $25. Both of these play music and let you shout “Hey, Google” to hopefully get a command processed by Google’s voice algorithms. The smart displays add a questionably useful LCD into the mix, with the normally $100 2nd Gen Nest Hub hitting $50, and the Next Hub Max (it’s bigger) going from $229 to $174.

All of these deals are also available at Target, Best Buy, and the Google Store.

