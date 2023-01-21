Today’s best deals: Apple MacBook Air, Razer Blade, Google Pixel, and more – Ars Technica

Front page layout

Corey Gaskin – Jan 18, 2023 2:01 pm UTC

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a solid price for the latest M2-based Apple MacBook Air, Google’s value-packed Pixel 6a, and the 15-inch Razer Blade gaming laptop, among other noteworthy deals.

In our review of the 2022 model, we found that the M2 processor “makes this one of the most performant and efficient laptops on the market for general information work like browsing the web, working with documents, jumping on Zoom calls.” It also has a great keyboard and trackpad. For $200 off, the $999 MacBook Air is a solid deal, albeit not the lowest we’ve ever tracked. If you don’t mind going back one generation in processors to the M1, you’ll be just as pleased handling similar workloads on a 2020 MacBook Air, which is on sale for $800 right now.

Google’s Pixel 6a is on sale matching its record low of $339, as well. It may be the best value you can get in a smartphone using flagship-level processing and cameras and a clean, sleek software running things inside. Elsewhere around the web, we have discounts on the Apple Watch SE, 2022 iPad Air, Samsung SD and microSD cards, and much more. Check the full curated list below.

