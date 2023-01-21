Comparing the Open CL scores of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Apple MacBook Pro! – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates

In the latter half of the year 2022, the laptop model namely the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra appeared on Geekbench 5. Today, the Apple MacBook Pro also appeared on Geekbench 5. The Open CL scores were found on the same earlier. Let’s have a look at these and their supporting details and compare the two. Let’s have a look.

The Open CL score of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop is 102130. The Open CL score of the Apple MacBook Pro is 43475. Open CL score is usually used to evaluate the performance of a laptop or a computer. They are calculated against a baseline score of 1000. And one must bear in mind that double the score double is the performance of the said device.

As spotted on Geekbench 5, we have details about the operating system of these laptops. While the operating system of the prior is Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, the operating system of the latter is macOS 13.2.

Anthony also known as The Galox recently posted about this on their Twitter handle. The user also added that the price of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to be cheaper in context to its pricing. There was a mention that the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be a creator-focused laptop. The user also mentioned that the Apple MacBook Pro has a GPU. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to launch with the RTX 4070 which is a graphics card by Nvidia. The Apple MacBook Pro uses the M2 chip which is considered to have a faster CPU and a faster neural engine.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra (RTX 4070) vs Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Pro)

OpenCL scores

Book3 Ultra on the left, MacBook Pro on the right pic.twitter.com/2OFPUcC14U

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 20, 2023



